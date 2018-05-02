Singers share best sounds of Hollywood

The Salt Spring Singers choir and director Don Conley are ready to take their audiences to some favourite places with a concert that celebrates music from well-loved movies.

Hooray for Hollywood: Songs from the Movies runs at ArtSpring this Saturday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, May 6 at 2 p.m.

The program includes classics such as Moon River, The Windmills of Your Mind, Somewhere My Love and Thanks for the Memory, (made famous by Bob Hope and Shirley Ross in The Big Broadcast movie of 1938).

“Movies tell stories, evoke memories, amuse and inform. Whether a film is a tear-jerking drama, an action-packed thriller or a side-splitting comedy, the right song at the right moment will always elevate the impact of a scene,” explains promotional material for the concert. “Songs from favourite films can sweep us back to treasured times and some have become huge hits, standing the test of time in popularity. Salt Spring Singers are pleased to present a glamorous evening of song from some beloved movies.”

Tickets are available through ArtSpring.