Rémi Bolduc Jazz Ensemble performs

The Rémi Bolduc Jazz Ensemble is taking on a national treasure, and one of the greats, in Oscar Peterson.

On Monday, Feb. 5, the ArtSpring Presents Series welcomes the formidable energy and spontaneity of Rémi Bolduc on saxophone, Fraser Hollins on double bass, Dave Laing on drums, and special guest pianist Taurey Butler.

“Born in Montreal in 1925 in the working-class neighbourhood of Little Burgundy, Oscar Peterson became one of the most important pianists in the history of jazz,” said ArtSpring’s marketing manager Jessica Beck. “As accompanist to the greatest jazz vocalists of all time, including Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday, recognition of his awesome talent quickly spread far beyond his hometown.

“Known as a musician’s musician, Bolduc’s eclectic yet eloquent playing style has put him at the forefront of modern saxophone mastery as one of Canada’s best jazz saxophonists. Acclaimed at the most important venues from New York to Paris by way of Geneva, Tokyo and Beijing, Bolduc captivates the audience with the dazzling virtuosity and stunning maturity that have made him a most accomplished musician.”

Bolduc is known for his intensity as much as his precision, giving spirited performances and leaving audiences with his vibrant sense of passion for jazz, Beck said.

“With his band, the Rémi Bolduc Jazz Ensemble, he composes and plays numbers that convey his breathtaking precision, energy and spontaneity, allowing his organic sound to breathe freely.”

Tickets to the show are available online or at ArtSpring’s box office. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.; bar sales open at 6:30.