Rainbow Soul Food book set for launch

A regular contributor to monthly open mic poetry nights at the Salt Spring library has just birthed a book of poetry.

Called Rainbow Soul Food – Heart Opening Poetry, its poems have roots in Brent Talbot’s experiences with social justice activism beginning with time spent in the Occupy Calgary movement in 2011 and then the On to Ottawa SOS walk in 2012.

The launch event is at the Salt Spring Public Library’s program room on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Talbot, who is also known as “Space,” has lived on Salt Spring for six years and works as a gardener. He also volunteers at the Salt Spring Public Library and the Burgoyne Valley Community Garden.

Talbot credits living on the island with helping him create Rainbow Soul Food.

“Salt Spring brought it out of me,” he said.

The book is dedicated to his mother, who lives in Red Deer, Alta.

“She’s my inspiration.”

The Poetry Open Mic night on Thursday, Feb. 6 features winners and honourable mention entries in the library’s 60th anniversary poetry contest called Our Library in Poetic Life. It begins at 7 p.m.