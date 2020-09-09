Photosynthesis goes virtual for 2020

The Photosynthesis group is marking its 20th anniversary with its first-ever virtual show.

The www.photosyn.ca/gallery/ site features an image from 31 of Salt Spring Island’s finest photographers.

“Early in the season we realized it was not possible to have our usual gallery gala show at ArtSpring due to COVID-19 restrictions,” said Photosynthesis chair Alane Lalonde. “We then began the process of creating an alternative show featuring stunning new images in a virtual gallery.”

Several former Photosynthesis members and guests have been invited to participate for the special 20th-anniversary year.

Participating photographers are Seth Berkowitz, Alan Bibby, David Borrowman, Roger Brooks, John Cameron, Terry Curell, Gregg Eligh, Howard Fry, Timothy Gibbon, Tamar Griggs, Diana Hayes, Christina Heinemann, Susan Huber, Ken Ketchum, Avril Kirby, Greg Klassen, Alane Lalonde, Michael Levy, Sam Lightman, Bernadette Mertens-McAllister, Doug McMillin, Amy Melious, Larry Melious, Maureen Milburn, Pierre Mineau, Eric Onasick, Julianna Slomka, Anette Schrage, Chris Stackhouse, Mike Wall and Ann White.