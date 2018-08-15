Photosynthesis 2018 opens with Aug. 22 reception

People who take in this year’s Photosynthesis show, which opens at ArtSpring with an evening reception on Wednesday, Aug. 22, should prepare to be “wowed,” say organizers.

“The compelling feature of this annual show of Salt Spring photographers is the collective desire to push boundaries and show up with their very best work,” explains a press release about the event. “The show provides an opportunity for each photographer to explore their creative process, which may include new concepts, techniques and media.”

The opening reception runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m., with the show then open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from Aug. 23 through Sept. 4.

For those who are not familiar with this annual event, Photosynthesis is a group of accomplished Salt Spring Island photographers founded in 1995. Membership currently comprises 16 photographers chosen for the quality and originality of their work. This year, 21 photographers will fill the walls of the ArtSpring gallery. Four new photographers have been invited to participate in the show and the group has also selected and sponsored a student photographer from GISS.

For more on this story, see the Aug. 15, 2018 issue of the Gulf Islands Driftwood newspaper, or subscribe online.