Parallel Art Show Fundraiser runs this weekend

SUBMITTED by The Parallel Art Show committee

ArtSpring will be awash with dazzling outfits and anticipation at the PAS250 Choosing Gala in support of the Parallel Art Show fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.

Since its appearance as part of the Salt Spring National Art Prize (SSNAP) in 2017, The Parallel Art Show has recognized and promoted Southern Gulf Islands artists in a series of exhibitions and presented over $4,000 in awards annually. The PAS250 fundraiser is a unique opportunity to take home an original piece of art, and support our island’s creative community.

Here’s how it works:

Forty-five of Salt Spring’s top artists were selected to create a piece of original work for the show. Their artwork will be shown in the Bateman Gallery at ArtSpring starting the morning of Friday, Sept. 2.

Tickets are on sale (and going fast!) at ssiartists.com for $250 each. At the Choosing Gala held on the Sunday evening, the ticket holder’s names will be drawn at random, and as their name is called they can choose their piece. Every ticket holder will be taking home an original piece of art and in virtually every case a piece valued at far more that $250.

Whether or not you are one of the eager ticket holders, everyone is invited to see the show, which will be on display from Friday morning until Monday evening and to attend the exciting Choosing Gala!

Go to www.saltspringartprize.ca for more information.