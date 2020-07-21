Painters’ Guild Summer Show opens July 27th

SUBMITTED BY SSI PAINTERS GUILD

ArtSpring will open its doors to the public for the first time since March on Monday, July 27 for the annual Salt Spring Island Painters Guild Summer Show.

Thirty-five artists will be showing new paintings and prints in the gallery through to Aug. 5.

Guild members have taken advantage of this time of COVID to focus on their art and to produce new works to show. Many have commented that the cancellation of most activities has led to more time in front of their easels and more inspired paintings. The guild’s printmaking group has also been active, both online and recently in a carefully orchestrated studio day.

In addition, the guild’s sketching group has a colourful and intriguing virtual show at https://ssipaintersguild.ca/sketchers-show/. It will run to the end of August. The group formed a year ago after an inspiring class with Bob Altwein and it now meets weekly at locations around the island to sketch local scenes and people. For more information people can email Ellie Casey at elliecasey1951@gmail.com.

The Summer Show is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, and to noon on the Aug. 5 closing day. Stringent precautions will be in place to keep visitors safe while they view the more than 60 paintings and prints.