Outdoor music in park concert series

Live musical performances will return to Centennial Park just in time for the end of summer thanks to a free concert series presented by Salt Spring Arts.

The Summer Outdoor Concert Series features back-to-back evenings of live music for two weekends, with shows running Thursday to Saturday, Aug. 26 to 28 and Sept. 9 to 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.

“There has never been a better time to support our music community, and here we get the chance to celebrate 15 local acts with six free concerts in the park,” Salt Spring Arts states in a press release.

Salt Spring Arts previously hosted six evening concerts in Centennial Park In 2019. The series showcased touring B.C. musicians with local opening arts. This year’s concerts focus entirely on Salt Spring Island musicians and groups.

The Summer Outdoor Concert Series presents a diverse collection of musical acts, showcasing genres from punk rock to traditional bluegrass and more. This coming weekend’s concerts will feature local acts Élisa & Blair, Sharon Bailey (Thursday), Hownd and The Buck Dodgers Stringband (Friday) and S.K. Wellington and The Myrtle Sisters on Saturday.

The September weekend event will include more live local music, including a special Nashville-style writers’ round hosted by Valdy on Sept. 10.

“We all know how difficult this past year has been for all of us, especially the arts community,” the Salt Spring Arts Council states.

“These events are designed to support a broad array of entirely local talent, bringing Salt Spring together in a central location — from families to seniors, tourists and everyone in between.”

All concerts are free with donations collected to support the presentation of the series. Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks to enjoy a full evening out.

To see the complete schedule, visit www.ssartscouncil.com.