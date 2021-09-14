Luke Wallace takes floating stage

People are invited to enjoy music from folksinger and activist Luke Wallace in a from-the-water concert in Ganges Harbour this Thursday evening.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., Wallace will perform on the deck of the Pontiki, a handcrafted pontoon that will serve as a floating stage.

People can watch the show from land on the beach or the parking lot edge by The Local pub, or be part of an on-the-water, paddle-powered audience in canoes, kayaks, dinghies or on paddleboards.

The event is part of a popular Festival Afloat concert series that raises funds for the group called RAVEN: Respecting Aboriginal Values and Environmental Needs. Thursday’s concert will benefit the Heiltsuk Nation’s Step Up for Coast Heroes campaign, which aims to enshrine ocean stewardship values into law. Every dollar donated will be matched.

Tickets are available online at https://tinyurl.com/floatsept16.

Organizers are requesting that everyone get a ticket to enable contact tracing if necessary, and to ensure folks have signed a waiver and reviewed the event code of conduct and COVID policy.