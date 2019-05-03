Lost and Found theme in concert band evening

The Salt Spring Concert Band welcomes a new season with their spring show entitled Lost and Found on Friday, May 3 at ArtSpring.

“It was a long winter for everybody,” said music director Keith Ollerenshaw. “While we’re playing a lot of classics, I think that just with the nature of how they’re written embodies spring. That was the idea, waking up and hearing traditional repertoire while also enjoying spring.”

The show features some concert band standbys, as well as music from movie soundtracks and more recent composers. The show’s Lost and Found name comes from the The Lost Lady Found movement in the Lincolnshire Posy. The name also refers to lyrics from Amazing Grace, which is another piece on the program.

“There’s a huge history of band music, especially in the U.K. and the United States,” Ollerenshaw said. “We have a lot of American repertoire as well. We’re going to be playing some [Aaron] Copland. He’s probably our biggest American composer. Then the other one is Frank Ticheli, and we’re going to do a couple of his pieces as well.”

The concert band will also welcome the adult beginner band onstage for three numbers. Ollerenshaw hopes that by merging the two bands, more community members with a musical bent will be interested in joining the band program.

