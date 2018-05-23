Jazz pianist Misha Piatigorsky returns to Salt Spring

A perennial favourite with jazz lovers on Salt Spring, Misha Piatigorsky returns for a concert this Sunday, May 27.

Vibrant jazz pianist, composer and producer, hailed by the Boston Globe as the artist who “beautifully merges the worlds of serious jazz and pop,” Piatigorsky blends powerful melodies with an unusual harmonic sensitivity.

“It’s a sound with a deeply personal yet cosmopolitan dimension, reflecting his experience as a Russian-Jewish émigré growing up in urban America,” explains website material about the performer.

The great nephew of legendary cellist Gregor Piatigorsky, with an international upbringing followed by international acclaim, he works in New York City to advance the modern jazz sound beyond the standards. He leads a number of projects, including The Sketchy Orkestra, which is his innovative ensemble band some 20 people strong.

Back on Salt Spring after his most recent well-received trio concert last October, Misha Piatigorsky returns to All Saints Anglican church in a new solo setting, reflecting his recently issued CD called No Moon at All.

The concert begins at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at Mondo Trading and at the door.

For more information and a sample solo track, email the Jazz and Blues Society at johnmoore@shaw.ca or hannaha@telus.net.