Jazz group at All Saints

Jazz vocalist Caroni Young is the next Tea a Tempo performer, presenting a program called Parisian Jazz Cafe.

Beginning at 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, Young will share the stage with guitarist Jim Shultz and bassist Ian Van Wyck. The trio will present a series of songs about Paris in the style of great French musicians such as Edith Piaf and Michel LeGrand.

The audience can look forward to some favourite standards such as April in Paris and La Vie En Rose but also some newer compositions such as La Belle Dame Sans Regrets, which was composed by Sting.

Young is currently a Gulf Islands School District teacher, and the artistic director of Viva Chorale! and the Makana Youth Choir.

Next year Young will be attending UBC as a graduate student in choral conducting.

Young earned a degree in vocal jazz at Capilano University and loves to sing whenever possible. She performs regularly with the Swing Shift Big Band and is also a member of the Tongue n’ Cheek a capella choir.