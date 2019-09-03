Honey Dewdrops play for PitchFork Social crowd

PitchFork Social’s second to last concert of the season runs this Saturday, Sept. 7 when the Americana duo Honey Dewdrops comes to Fulford Hall.

Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish have roots in the Appalachian mountains but now live in urban Baltimore. With gorgeous vocal harmonies and a versatile musical set-up that includes clawhammer banjo, acoustic guitars, mandolin and occasional harmonica, the Honey Dewdrops treat listeners to a raft of memorable, beautifully performed songs blending folk and acoustic Americana with a hint of bluegrass.

The duo has released five albums, with the most recent one being Anyone Can See.

As Baltimore Magazine says, “The Honey Dewdrops fill their fifth album with heart, and their sincere, stripped-down songwriting is just the kind of music we need more of. This music is sweet to the ears, easy on the heart, and will stick in your mind for some time to come.”

Saturday’s concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. with pre-show dinner and beverages available for purchase.