Gryphon Trio ready to enthrall Salt Spring audience 

One of the world’s pre-eminent piano trios performs at ArtSpring on Tuesday as part of its 25th anniversary year.

The Gryphon Trio is Annalee Patipatanakoon on violin, Roman Borys on cello and pianist Jamie Parker. With more than 1,500 concerts to date and repertoire ranging from traditional to contemporary and from European classicism to modern-day multimedia, the group is committed to redefining chamber music for the 21st century.

Honours include two Juno Awards for Classical Album of the Year, and the prestigious 2013 Walter Carsen Prize for Excellence in the Performing Arts from the Canada Council for the Arts.

The Jan. 23 show begins at 7:30 p.m.

