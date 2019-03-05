GISS Improv team qualifies for nationals

Gulf Islands Secondary School’s senior improv team is headed to national championships in Ottawa for the third consecutive year, and a fundraising drive is helping to get them there.

The team just missed securing a berth through the Vancouver Island regional championships last month, taking second place behind frequent rivals GP Vanier from Courtenay. GISS came out on top in the Canada-wide online “wildcard” competition, though, so will be meeting their island friends on the national stage from April 1-4.

“That is three years in a row that we’ve qualified for nationals,” coach Jason Donaldson reported. “We won silver last year and gold in 2017.”

The team now has just under a month to raise $10,000 for airfare and accommodation for the team and their coach. Supporters can contribute directly to the GoFundMe campaign under “Help Send GISS Improv to Ottawa” or enter a pledge system. They can also attend a March 14 fundraiser dinner party, a March 23 show at Mahon Hall or an event at the Mayne Island Agricultural Hall.

Contact jdonaldson@sd64.org for more details.