GISS Dance Presents Always Home at ArtSpring

GISS Dance is presenting its end-of-semester show of new choreography called Always Home at ArtSpring tonight (Wednesday) and Thursday.

“Student choreography is at the heart of the GISS Dance program where students’ voices ring loud and powerful,” says press material about the events. “In the show, audiences will be steered through a wide range of emotional pieces, ranging from mourning our past relationships to enjoying the spirit of each other’s company, to longing for a deeper connection and the deep fire of regret. Come and join these vibrant and energetic teens and enjoy the ride!”

The Jan. 12-13 shows, which begin at 7:30 p.m., are GISS Dance’s first live performances after a two-year absence because of the pandemic.

Advance tickets ($15) only are available through ArtSpring.

COVID protocols are in place, including proof of vaccination and masks required. Theatre is limited to 50 per cent of capacity.