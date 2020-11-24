Fritz closed in response to provincial COVID-19 orders

The Fritz Movie Theatre will be closed until at least Dec. 7.

Theatre owner Dave Paul announced the closure on Monday night after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry clarified that movie theatres should be closed as part of her latest COVID-19-related order.

Last Thursday Henry increased restrictions on social gatherings in the province, but movie theatres were not specified and continued to operate through the weekend.

As this week’s Driftwood had already gone to press when the announcement was made, Fritz movie information for Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 is included in the Nov. 25 issue of the paper but should be disregarded.