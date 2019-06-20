First annual Photofest runs until June 26

The first annual Salt Spring Photofest opened Thursday with exhibitions at 34 different venues around the island and kicked into high gear with five associated artists’ receptions on Friday evening. The show is the coordinated effort of two main groups, Photosynthesis and the Salt Spring Photography Club. It also captures many individual photographers not associated with groups, some of whom are getting the opportunity to exhibit for the first time. The Driftwood is just one of the many locations to host photo art: come by our office to see a selection of Day in the Life shots from the past several years.

Maps of the participating locations can be found at ArtSpring, Gallery 8 and the Salt Spring Visitors Centre, and can be downloaded to mobile devices from saltspringphotofest.com. The show runs to June 26.