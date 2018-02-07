Film series about Salt Spring gets nominations

A documentary web series about Salt Spring Island has been nominated for four awards at this year’s Vancouver Web Festival in April.

The series is called Naturally Ours: Salt Spring Island and was produced by Erica Hargreave. Broken up into nine parts, each segment follows islanders and the diverse creative nature-inspired things that they do. Briony Penn, Cornelia Krikke, Fred Roland and Mike Lane are some of the people interviewed. The film has been nominated for best documentary series, best of B.C., best pilot for films under 30 minutes and best cinematography.

Hargreave said the idea was based on her experiences as a child, and memories of time spent in natural places on the coast.

“I guess what originally sparked me on the idea of doing a series on parks and how they inspire is that I myself grew up wading through tide pools and exploring them as a young kid. We spent all of our weekends in parks,” she said. “It was a great place to do a first season of the series because it was closer to home, but at the same time we were able to share some of what we love closer to home.”

The film series is available on YouTube. The awards ceremony for the Vancouver Web Fest takes place from Apr. 18-21.

For more on this story, see the Feb. 7, 2018 issue of the Gulf Islands Driftwood newspaper, or subscribe online.