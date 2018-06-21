Eilen Jewell and band take PitchFork stage

The next PitchFork Social concert features a scintillating act whose music seamlessly spans roots-rock, blues and country genres.

Eilen Jewell and her band will perform in the PitchFork Social series at Bullock Lake Farm on Monday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m.

“Packed with vivid lyrics, steel guitars, and hot licks, Jewell’s Americana-driven brand of country music sounds tailor-made for sweltering, stagnant summer nights,” writes Eric Renner Brown of Entertainment Weekly.

Jewell is described by NPR Song of the Day as having “a sweet and clear voice with a killer instinct lurking beneath the shiny surface.”

“Once you hear her, you can’t help but stick around for more,” notes Pollstar.

Song samples and more information are available through http://www.eilenjewell.com/

Pre-show dinner sales begin at 5:30 p.m. and, as always, the Thirsty Islander beverage trailer will be on site, or people can bring their own alcohol to enjoy.

Tickets are available through the PitchFork website.