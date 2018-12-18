Dylan Thomas meets Tongue n Cheek

New a cappella singing group Tongue n Cheek teams up with actor Chris Humphreys this weekend for a special holiday presentation benefitting the Salt Spring Island Middle School music program.

Two shows on Dec. 22 and 23 at All Saints By-the-Sea will feature local actor and author Humphreys reading A Child’s Christmas in Wales, interspersed with a selection of carols performed by Tongue n Cheek. A Child’s Christmas in Wales is the popular piece by Welsh poet Dylan Thomas, representing an anecdotal reminiscence of a Christmas from the viewpoint of a young boy. The traditional Christmas songs for this portion were arranged by Vancouver Chamber Choir director, composer and arranger Jon Washburn and include some delightful and refreshing twists.

Tongue n Cheek was started a year ago by Caroni Young, director of Salt Spring Island’s Viva Chorale! and the Makana Youth Choir. The self-directed group presently includes nine singers, who have jointly been exploring vocal music from a variety of genres. The current members are Bo Curtis, Scott Howe, Lisa Kowbel, Anne Millerd, Keith Ollerenshaw, Marc Sira, Debbi Toole, Cathy Young and Caroni Young.

As part of this weekend’s program, they will also present Winter Sun by B.C. composer Don Macdonald. The piece is a musical setting of a poem by Malca Litovitz about the magical light created by the low sun of winter shining through dark trees.

In addition, the singers will showcase four traditional carols arranged by another B.C. composer, Miles Ramsay.

“These arrangements with their jazz harmonies were created for Ramsay’s own prodigiously musical family. The story goes that Ramsay and his wife and children recorded these arrangements and emailed the recordings to friends and family as a musical Christmas card,” Young explains.

The hour-long concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 23.

Tickets are at Apple Photo and at the door, with proceeds to the SIMS music program.