Calligraphy and poetry collaboration on exhibit

Salt Spring calligraphers and local poets have teamed up to create an exhibit at the library’s program room through October.

Salt Spring Poems in Calligraphy is a celebration for environmental awareness and the appreciation of nature that came about when the library’s exhibit coordinator Maureen Milburn approached Salt Spring Calligraphy Group member Delaine Faulkner last fall about mounting a group show with some island poets. The event was to be a fundraiser for the Salt Spring Public Library’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

According to press material, the poets each submitted suitable works for the exhibit and, together with the calligraphers, selected poems based on the themes of environmental awareness and the appreciation of nature. Excerpts from individual poems, or poems in their entirety, are beautifully rendered by the calligraphers and prepared for display in the library’s program room.

The calligraphy artwork will be for sale and all proceeds will be donated to the library.

Participating poets are Lorraine Gane, Diana Hayes, Peter Levitt, Rowan Percy and Murray Reiss. The calligraphers are Faulkner, Solveig Brickenden, Judy Nurse and Ida Marie Threadkell.

The exhibit can be seen in the program room on Mondays through Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.