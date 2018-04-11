BoTR presents Romantic bouquet

Bach on the Rock is looking to the softer side of spring for inspiration at its April concert, with a program devoted to Romantic-era composers Brahms, Haydn and Mozart set for one night only at Salt Spring United Church this Saturday, April 14.

The concert called A Romantic Bouquet will be an intimate evening of chamber music featuring the Bach on the Rock Wind Quintet, the Salt Spring Chamber Choir, and pianists Michael Jarvis, Don Conley and Diana English.

“The church is a slightly more intimate setting, which I think suits the music better than a bigger stage,” said Jarvis. “It also has a very lovely piano. I very much wanted to use that instrument for this show.”

For the April show he’s created a program that’s slightly shorter than usual, with no intermission, to keep it light and entertaining.

“It just really fits with the time of year musically,” Jarvis said, adding the program is also meant to be accessible.

Saturday’s concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Audience members are invited to stick around the church after the show for a “meet, eat and greet” with the musicians and choir.

For more on this story, see the April 11, 2018 issue of the Gulf Islands Driftwood newspaper, or subscribe online.