Baroque sounds soar at ensemble concert

An ArtSpring audience can look forward to a dynamic, personal and engaging performance of music by Italian baroque masters on Sunday, Jan. 14.

That’s when Victoria Baroque, led by one of the world’s leading baroque violinists — Kati Debretzeni from the U.K. — will present a varied program of concerti for baroque instruments by Vivaldi, Torelli, Locatelli, Dall’Abaco and more. The show begins at 2:30 p.m.

As ArtSpring’s marketing manager Jessica Beck explains, the 13-member ensemble brings together early music specialists from Vancouver Island and beyond for explorations of chamber, orchestral, vocal and choral works.

“Playing on instruments of the 18th century, the ensemble brings audiences closer to the sound world of that period, embracing the dance-driven era,” she said.

Victoria Baroque is now in its seventh season. The group’s debut CD, Virtuosi of the Baroque on Marquis Classic, was nominated for a Western Canadian Music Award in 2014.

Show tickets are available through ArtSpring.