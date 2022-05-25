Photofest celebrates photographic arts in June

Salt Spring Photofest is just around the corner, with photography exhibited in the island’s major galleries and several other venues from June 3 to 17.

The Salt Spring Photography Club’s annual Eclectic Visions will show images of 27 photographers in Gallery 8 for that period and will host an artists in attendance opening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 3. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Photosynthesis group will show work by members and guests at ArtSpring, with hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Pierre Mineau is chair of the Photofest committee.

“Even though we have found it necessary to scale down our previous activities from the 2019 Photofest, we hope many people will join us this year in appreciating our local photographers and their artistic accomplishments,” he said in a press release.

In addition to the Eclectic Visions and Photosynthesis exhibits, photography will be seen at the Salt Spring Gallery (Julianna Slomka’s It’s About Time fine art and photography show), Salt Spring Public Library, Steffich Fine Art, TJ Beans, Del Vecchio Pasta Fresca, Pod Contemporary, The Laundr-O-Mat, Salt Spring Books, Artcraft, SSI Mobile Electronic Repair and Country Grocer’s Roasters Cafe.

Salt Spring Photography Club president Judy McPhee says, “It’s great that the club can show our photos in person this year; the pandemic disrupted so many public events world wide. Our members have been busy photographing and selecting new works for this year’s eclectic visual expression, and look forward to the opportunity to share them with audiences this June.”

Razali May, owner of Gallery 8, concurs, saying, “It has been challenging these last two years, with the pandemic keeping many people home, not travelling or coming out to galleries.”

This is the sixth year he has hosted Eclectic Visions.

“I’m very happy to see the photography club back in the gallery during June. I believe their show will be a great boost to our traffic. They always have very interesting and creative work.”

June 2019 saw the first iteration of Photofest on Salt Spring Island. It was an island-wide event with work of more than 75 local photographers seen at some 30 different venues, plus evening lectures, daytime talks and workshops offered.

The COVID pandemic prevented repeat Photofests in 2020 and 2021, and the 2022 version is obviously smaller than the 2019 event.

For more information, see saltspringphotofest.com.