Meadowbrook team plots expansion
Fourteen years after Meadowbrook opened its doors to tenants, the Gulf Islands Seniors Residence Association has exciting news to share about plans to build a second residential complex.
Anniversary celebrations on Thursday were even more festive than usual thanks to the speech announcing the project by Janet Smith, current GISRA president.
“I am very pleased to announce that the GISRA board is in the advanced stages of securing a parcel of land for a project that many of you have heard about,” Smith told a crowd of residents, friends and staff. “Some people are calling it Meadow Lane.”
Smith said GISRA has reached a purchase agreement with the owners of the Kings Lane Medical Clinic for the adjoining
property that was once home to the island’s bowling alley and a yoga studio. A rezoning application in 2012 changed the site’s split commercial/residential zoning to a communities facilities zone. At the time, the owners planned to expand the medical clinic with five new buildings to be built in phases.
