Women show pride at special event

By MARCIA HOGAN

DRIFTWOOD CONTRIBUTOR

The nine-hole ladies league hosted a Canada Day team golf celebration on June 29, with 32 golfers representing all three ladies leagues.

Many varieties of red and white attire were noticed, and Canadian flags were evident around the course and on the putting green.

The winners were the team of Gail Sharp, Connie Hardy, Jennifer Pickering and Shirley LaFortune. Runners up were Jane Hickie, Diana Kramer, Joanie Paterson and Carolyn Sharp. Paterson was also the most accurate golfer, winning closest to the line honours on Hole 9. Janet Butler picked up the KP honours on Hole 2.

Connie Hardy will head up the weekly Monday afternoon ladies putting league. It runs from 3 to 4 p.m. just prior to the Monday night ladies group tee times. An hour in the putting league can really improve short game scores for all golfers.

In 18-hole ladies play, Sharp led the Stableford game with a 55, followed by Alice Richards with a 53. Sharp also won the Rose Bowl Trophy, edging out Lynda Joyce following four rounds of gross match play competition. The Commerce Cup net match play competition begins this week.

Members of the men’s league enjoyed a five-day field trip to Vancouver, sailing on the new Salish Eagle. They honed their skills on foreign courses, from a links-style layout to a mountain course and everything in between, in preparation for summer league competition.

Don’t forget the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation’s tournament on Saturday, July 8.