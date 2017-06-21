Viewpoint: Voting yes to preserve and protect

By RICHARD WALKER

It troubles me when people tell me why I moved here. Recently someone stated that we all moved here to live an “ungoverned life.” That was not my motivation. I was attracted by a number of things, not the least of which was the rural, island setting and pastoral pace.

Living in Canada, I expected that a responsible and accountable local government would collect my taxes and in turn provide services. What I did not expect is to be taxed disproportionately higher than folks on other islands and then have those taxes used to provide services to them. Nor did I expect my tax dollars to pay for employees (hired to make decisions about the services I get) who don’t live here. My taxes pay their salaries — their salaries buy groceries, entertainment, paint, coffee and a whole bundle of things in Victoria, not here on Salt Spring.

We have for decades been subsidizing other communities while our own infrastructure falls into decay. We can no longer afford it.

Islands Trust policy lays out three main goals: preserve and protect the ecosystem; ensure that activity is compatible with the environment; and sustain island character while supporting healthy communities. A municipality within the Trust is bound by “preserve and protect,” making it a unique form of local governance. It could enact bylaws that work with the Trust and strengthen regulatory controls on development, like those recently passed by Gibson, Tofino and other municipalities.

For a healthy community, we desperately need to access other sources of support — support that is only available to municipalities. The current Salt Spring system works against us, with no grants available for fire and water district infrastructure. With few exceptions we pay all of the costs for culture, tourism, sports, recreation and waste facilities because only the CRD can apply for funding, and the CRD has regional — not Salt Spring — priorities in mind. Nor is the CRD accountable to Salt Springers. An Island Municipality of Salt Spring within the Trust would change that.

We desperately need a new fire hall, new water treatment plants and new sewer and waste facilities. The North Salt Spring Waterworks District alone needs $28 million over the next 10 years, and now supports becoming a municipality. Without access to grants and the means to advocate for other funding, these and many other projects will have to be self financed 100 per cent. I suspect that any referendum for $30 to $40 million in near-term borrowing/spending would have a rough time passing. Municipalities can get as much as 80 per cent of their projects paid for with grants.

Voting no only ignores the challenges that we must face as a community. Some say that there must be a way to get this done inside the current system – “a third option.” Well, there isn’t. If there was, we would have done it already. Voting no is a vote to remain in a state of disorganization, decay and inattention to the issues on our doorstep.

Once the main fire hall collapses we will be forced to act. You cannot live long without water, and a community that has a failed sewer system is not a pleasant place, certainly not a tourist destination. Boaters are now warned that there are no showers or laundry facilities in Ganges!

“Get out the charts Edna, we’re bypassing Salt Spring and heading to Pender!”

Voting “yes” is a vote to preserve and protect our legacy and our future within the Trust — and gives us the tools and the political structure to face the real challenges ahead. For more information, please see www.yestosaltspringmunicipality.org.

The writer is an author and advisor to local, national and international charities and NGOs.

