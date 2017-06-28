Viewpoint: Tax breaks a possible housing solution

By SHARON MCCOLLOUGH

Our housing problems are far from unique. Years ago, our suites and guest cottages and funky cabins (some legal, some not, no one cared) were occupied by local working folks.

Then came the tourism boom and very quickly there were instances where Granny was literally turfed out. This phenomena is not a result of governance decisions, it is market driven! Because Salt Spring is a desirable place to live, properties are expensive, which makes seeking income from the use of these properties attractive and sometimes necessary.

Would a property owner rather have $800 a month for a 12-month residential rental or $800 a week for the six-month tourist season plus $800 a month for the six months off-season rental? Do the math. The long-term residential rental income would be $9,600 annually whereas the six months commercial plus six months residential income would be $25,600, or over two and a half times more income.

The vacation rental phenomena has burgeoned and some houses were purchased as commercial investments. If one googles Vacation Rentals by Owner you can at times find 421 listings on Salt Spring and Home To Go lists 489 rentals on Salt Spring. Very few of those are commercial accommodations and some of the listings are cross registered with Air BnB, Expedia, Trivago, etc. The vacation rentals range from a suite in a home or a guest cottage to two, three, four and five-bedroom luxury homes. Quite a few are owned by non-residents.

Whether on- or off-island owned, these VRs would provide “affordable” housing to nurses, servers, tradesmen, teachers, etc., but this housing pool is going to tourists and being pulled out of the residential rental market. Additionally, the commercial activity of these rentals sometimes negatively impacts residential neighbourhoods. Further, there is the disruptive effect of dislocating renters for half a year that damages the social fabric of our community.

Another housing phenomena affecting our local economy is that of non-resident ownership. While non-resident owners pay property taxes and provide some employment for local property managers, security services and gardeners, they do not contribute to the economy on a daily basis. For three quarters of the year, these property owners do not get haircuts or massages, nor buy gas, clothes, hardware or groceries. They don’t buy medications, toiletries, burgers or bagels. They do not volunteer for the SPCA, service clubs, thrift shops, etc. Non resident ownership erodes authentic community.

Putting the water availability issue aside for the moment, if the Trust or a city council were to support the creation of 100 more “secondary suites” or guest cottages, odds are that 98 of those would become commercial tourist accommodations. (The economic incentive being a yield of more than two and a half times the long-term residential rental income.) That may be what the community desires but it does not address the residential housing problem at all. Repeat: it’s market driven!

Housing problems are affecting big and little cities around the world. With the rise of the internet tourism marketing agencies, it is a global phenomena. The VR surge is even more impactful in locations that are especially attractive to tourists such as the Southern Gulf Islands.

Discussions with realtors and contractors have clarified that building duplexes or apartment buildings is just not sufficiently profitable. One pragmatic means of addressing the housing problem would be for the provincial government to grant a property tax break to property owners who opt to rent their accommodations residentially.

The writer is a long-time Salt Spring resident and resort owner.