Viewpoint: Send Bylaw 491 to the dustbin

By DAVID RAPPORT & LUISA MAFFI

It seems that trustee Peter Grove may have not properly read the community’s mood. In his viewpoint in the Nov. 22 Driftwood he continues to advocate for Bylaw 491, arguing that it is in the best interest of the community, and that the opposition stems from “confusion” generated by Ganges Marina’s “informal” re-floating of their notorious 2002 development proposal. Whether informally presented or not, the marina’s intentions are unambiguous. They want to expand their operations and bring in an urban-style development to our village that would stick out like a sore thumb. And, it seems, it’s either that or no “deal” from them on the boardwalk.

Mr. Grove seeks to advance the cause of Bylaw 491 by telling us that if we don’t go ahead with the proposed bylaw we might face much worse, because of what is already possible, in principle, according to the current zoning of the three shoreline properties in question. Instead of the honky-tonk development along an environmentally, culturally and esthetically significant portion of Ganges’ inner harbour that rezoning the properties to Commercial 7 would permit, we might be facing a collection centre for recyclable materials or even a vehicle repair shop on our shores. What seems implied between the lines is, “Now you wouldn’t want to see that happen, would you?”

Certainly not, but that isn’t likely in the cards either. The case for industrial development and residential development, respectively, on two of the thin slivers of land along that shoreline seems rather slim — or the landowners would have moved forward on such possibilities long ago. That leaves open the case for the Ganges Marina development, which the community rejected already a decade ago — but which the marina appears to still be pursuing. Nevertheless, three property owners are demanding concessions in order to grant the boardwalk right-of-way. We already commented in a previous piece about the level of goodwill and community spirit that attitude reveals.

Through their large and vocal opposition to Bylaw 491, community members have made it abundantly clear that while they would certainly like to see the boardwalk completed, they are adamant that it not be done at the cost of creating a Coney Island along the Ganges shores. And further, they are in no mood to be held to ransom by the shoreline property owners — even moreso when information unearthed by a concerned fellow islander now suggests that it may not at all be necessary to entertain such demands for quid pro quos in relation to projects deemed to be in the public interest. The community has left little doubt that a non-commercial Ganges boardwalk, focused on public enjoyment of harbour scenes and scenery, is just one such project.

As the heart of Salt Spring, Ganges Harbour draws tourists by the thousands from all over the globe. The delight of coming into the harbour by boat or by walking the shore resides in its relatively unspoiled esthetic appeal. There are all too few places in the world that can still make that claim. It is that character, and not the next honky-tonk, that makes Ganges Harbour unique and attractive. Let’s keep it that way: good for the soul and good for responsible and community-minded business! Bylaw 491 should be sent to the dustbin.

David Rapport and Luisa Maffi are Salt Spring residents who have worked for decades with governments, international organizations and local communities worldwide on assessing and restoring the health of eco-cultural systems.