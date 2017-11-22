Viewpoint: Ganges harbour walk info clarified

By PETER GROVE

I was recently advised that a large number of people wish to address the LTC’s Ganges harbour walk project and Bylaw 491, which would establish a new Commercial 7 zone for the properties along the proposed harbour walk route, at the Nov. 30 LTC meeting.

I wish to clarify what appear to be some misconceptions about the project in advance of next week’s meeting.

Current zoning of the lots included in Bylaw 491 allows for commercial accommodation (CA1d), industrial (In1) and residential (R6) uses (on the Ganges Marina, The Fishery and the Cudmore property respectively). A review of currently permitted uses under these existing zones is illuminating and somewhat startling and I expect is far broader than most of us realized.

As part of the LTC’s harbour walk project, staff have proposed a new zone (Commercial 7) for all properties that would allow for a mix of commercial, residential and marine uses. Total lot coverage would be limited to 33 per cent for all buildings and structures and building height limited to two storeys, thereby limiting what might be built. Particularly where the Industrial 1 zoned property is concerned, what is proposed under the C7 zone will reduce the potential for land uses that are incompatible with this important downtown area, like vehicle repair and collection of recyclable materials. The plan does not anticipate additional landfill which, as is now the case, could only be allowed with a development permit and approval of the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, and the Department of Fisheries. The only anticipated disruption of the seashore would be the additional pilings required to complete the walkway. Bylaw 491 received first reading in order to get it on the table for further discussion, as is usual procedure.

What has created confusion is Ganges Marina’s submission to the LTC of plans that resemble a proposal put forward in 2002 that was ultimately rejected by the LTC. It has been presented informally once again as a point of departure for further discussion. It is not a formal proposal and is not on the table, other than to help the LTC understand the objectives of this particular land owner.

There have been many meetings, public meetings, charettes and other inputs over many years on the subject of the incomplete harbour walk. It was originally built in the late 1980s as a collaborative initiative involving public agencies and community volunteers. Unfortunately, the necessary statutory rights of way were not secured at the time of construction and, as a result, there are gaps in the walkway and some segments have fallen into disrepair. Private owners have been maintaining some segments of the harbour walk and incurring the cost of liability insurance at their own expense. The current LTC has had harbour walk completion on its projects list since 2014 as a result of community demand.

I hope we can continue to advance this project, which I believe is in the best interests of Ganges and our community, if done appropriately and with community input. The 70-yard stretch of road-front from The Fishery westward is not particularly appealing and is dangerous for the many who walk along it. An appropriate harbour walk could enhance our town to the benefit of residents and visitors alike.

I suggest we now wait and see what is proposed by Islands Trust staff, following the well-attended Nov. 4 community meeting, and by the CRD, who will develop, help finance and manage the project if it goes ahead. While we welcome community engagement and those who wish to speak at LTC meetings, I want to make sure that everyone who does so has the correct information before them.

The writer is a Salt Spring LTC member.