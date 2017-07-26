Salt Spring Incorporation Referendum Opinion Pieces

He who pays the piper . . . .

By DAVID J. RAPPORT

David Wood is more than a cheese maker. He is a talented artist who has created mouthwatering cheeses that combine taste with beauty. He is also a dreamer with an enviable knowledge of our island’s governance issues.

His contribution to the July 12th Driftwood, “Municipal model provides tools,” paints a beautiful picture — one of shared values for all islanders: “Do you know anyone who wants a Salt Spring different in any important way from the one you want?” he asks. If that were true, one might wonder what all the fuss is about on the upcoming governance referendum. If we all do want the same thing, what does it matter how we vote?

David assures us that we need not fear a municipal council because, reflecting our “voting history,” it will in all likelihood be stacked with councillors of “green” persuasion. He states that over the past 20 years “Salt Spring has not once elected someone who was in favour of opening the door to development.”

I don’t share that view — but even if it were true, when it comes to municipalities there is another reality that may well override our individual preferences: that is, the way municipalities are financed. Day-to-day land use decisions made by a municipal council — one that derives much of its revenue from development permits — are likely biased in favor of development proposals. That is because development permits are a major source of revenue to fund the municipality, including the salaries of its councillors and mayor.

Therein lies the rub according to the well-reasoned arguments of Ashley Hilliard, a retired real estate lawyer [July 12th Driftwood: “Municipalities need development’’]. Hilliard argues that, owing to that crucial revenue mechanism, for a municipality “environmental protection is far from the top of the list.”

It is common sense that the interlocking of revenue with development inevitably tilts the decision-making process towards development and away from giving preference to the “preserve and protect” mandate of the Islands Trust. Is this legal? Hilliard points out that “while an island municipality is required to ‘have regard to’ the preserve and protect mandate of the Trust, it is not legally bound by it.”

So what’s at stake in the referendum? Plenty. Do we want a governance system that is bound to safeguard the mandate of the Trust to the greatest possible extent? Or do we want governance that, in the name of practical expediency, whatever its “green” leanings (or not), will have a constant hunger for development that gives short shrift to environmental considerations — if for no other reason, because that is what pays the bills?

One can debate road costs until one is blue in the face, but nobody can dismiss out of hand the potential conflict of interest when it comes to future development proposals, should we vote for a municipality.

Then there is the “ace” card being played by all those who favour “Yess!”: namely, a municipality will put all decision making under one umbrella (the council) and eliminate “off-island” control, while at the same time maintaining the Trust’s role. There is an obvious contradiction in this argument. If it were true that under an incorporation scenario the Trust’s mandate cannot be dismissed and the Trust Council remains firmly in control of land use decisions, then the argument about “bringing decision making home” would inevitably fall flat on its face. Perhaps, then, those who advocate “Yess!” know that this is only true in principle, but in practice the Trust’s mandate will be gravely diminished — and thus one can safely forget about “off-island” influence. In that context, the “Yess!” claim that we don’t need to fear being overrun by development because the Trust will still be in the saddle rests on weak grounds.

We can’t have it both ways! If the Trust Council remains in the game, we are still (and thankfully so) beholden to “off-island” decision-making on environmental issues, and likely water issues and others, too. It doesn’t take an economist or even a financial expert to know that he who pays the piper calls the tune. A municipal government is beholden to developers for funding, through the development permit system. Developers in general are not known for their “green” leanings. Conclusion: incorporation will weaken the preserve and protect mandate, and ultimately we all lose. For, as David Wood argued, we Salt Spring Islanders do share many common values — including the vital importance of having a healthy, resilient island environment.

The writer is an economist with a life-long interest in the health of the world’s ecosystems and communities.

Don’t foreclose on our future

By DAVID BORROWMAN

Like David Wood (“Municipal model provides tools,” July 12 Viewpoint), I have a longstanding bias, although mine is against incorporation.

I was a trustee, with Bev Byron, from 1996 to 2002, and served on Islands Trust executive for three years. Also like David, I would like to see improvements. But the tools are available to us now, without the high cost and prodigious risks of incorporation.

It was dismaying to see someone with as much experience as my friend David tell us that decisions affecting island life are made by people who do not live here. This is of course the core message of the Yess campaign, but it is entirely untrue.

Salt Spring is already incorporated, at least in the all-important realm of land use. The corporate body is the Local Trust Committee. Bylaws are solely in the name of Salt Spring Island. No local land use bylaw or community plan has ever been imposed by the 26-member council of the Islands Trust. Indeed they have no legal or practical capacity to do so. Local land use innovations developed here have been envied and copied elsewhere in the Trust area and in the province. In the last 11 years, the off-island chair has broken a tie vote a whopping three times.

No municipal government would have greater authority in the critical area of land use.

On the CRD side, good directors have been more than effective in meeting our local needs. The CRD Board has tended, if anything, to favour the little guy, perhaps not having the time to question our wishes — for a bus service, an arts centre, a swimming pool, and so on. The idea that the regional board somehow supplants local control could not be more misleading. The last time a CRD Board voted down a recommendation from a Salt Spring director was in 1994, when Dietrich Luth was in office.

Government has never been so close to home, and so well crafted for an island dedicated to the preserve and protect mandate. Incorporation introduces the end-run around the Islands Trust to the minister of the day. And how would our democracy fare? We now vote issue-by-issue on items like the fire hall, while a town council could simply create new services, and borrow large sums on their own. So much for direct local control. Yess campaign advertising in this area is incoherent. Apparently the seven-member council would be smaller than the current three-person system, while strangely costing a lot more. No voters wonder how local a municipal government would really be, when its clients included more and more development interests, bearing those all-important tax dollars to finance more lineal road mileage than the city of Victoria, to say nothing of the new policing costs.

The essence of the 1974 Trust legislation was to de-couple the Islands of the Trust area from the develop and tax treadmill. It was visionary legislation which originated in Social Credit plans to protect the islands and was later passed into law, by a legislature with an NDP government, and unanimous support from the Social Credit and Liberal parties. We believe that the potential for damage to the Islands Trust vision is vastly understated. There would be no Trust office and planners. The only time we would hear of the Trust would be when it opposed some local initiative from town council. The Trust would be forever on the defensive.

Municipalities were not in the original Trust legislation. They were introduced around 1989. The provision for municipalities was criticized at the time as likely to balkanize the Trust area.

David Wood goes on to plea for better housing for the less advantaged, which he implies could be realized only with municipal government. But he does not tell us that the Trust has always supported the necessary rezonings. Nor does he say that the island has received over $14 million in senior government grants for projects like Braehaven, Murakami Gardens and Croftonbrook since 2001. This includes grants from the CRD Regional Housing Trust Fund that have amounted to over three times our tax contributions to the fund since 2006. According to the Driftwood, another $408,000 was added last week. You know, all those grants we can’t get because we are not incorporated.

Folks on my side of the question champion our unique, appropriate and intensely local government. Sure we groan at the inadequacies and want improvements. But we don’t want to foreclose on our future with an incorporation based on myths about local control and grants. Why would we give up our unique status in the gulf and the province to join the queue of impoverished municipalities chasing the few remaining and largely nonexistent grants? If we got one, would it cover so much as the mayor’s salary?

The writer was a Salt Spring Local Trust Committee member from 1996 to 2002.

Talk to islanders on ‘the other side’

By SUSAN PALMER

Dear Salt Spring,

Re: The morning after

I fell in love with you — as many do — on a holiday here once 32 years ago. I was ready to move here then and would have but it was simply not in the cards at the time.

I was fortunate enough to finally make that dream come true 11 years ago. My love for the island — its beauty and the community of people that make it such a lively and engaging place to live — have only grown during that time.

I also discovered years ago that Salt Spring is not nirvana. It has its fair share of warts, one of which has been so aptly captured by Valdy’s description of the island as “a difference of opinion surrounded by water.” That has never been more evident than it is now in the discussion/debate over whether or not we should incorporate.

This is an important decision regarding the future governance of the island and I find myself not so much sitting on the fence as hopping from one foot to the other as I try to consider all the facts of the situation; facts which are sometimes hard to discern from the opinions and emotions which tend to be embedded in the view being put forward.

While I have thoughts of my own on the pros and cons of what option offers the best set of tools and processes for determining our collective wellbeing and for ensuring that the Trust “preserve and protect” mandate remains alive and well, I find myself turning towards a larger question: What kind of a community do we want to be? What kind of a community are we right now? For regardless of the outcome of the referendum, one thing is certain — Salt Spring will still be an island community — a community with passionately held differences of opinion — where neighbours and friends and acquaintances will continue to run into one another on a frequent basis as we go about our daily lives.

So my question is, dear Salt Spring, can we be big enough to be friendly towards one another regardless of what we think is the “right” way to go? Can we be curious about why someone holds a view different from our own? Can we set aside our own biases and opinions long enough to listen to one another, to try, at least, to understand why someone holds the view they do? Can we be strong enough to not feel threatened by a difference of opinion? And can we walk away from such conversations with a sense of respect for where someone else is coming from — even if we do not agree on the conclusion they have arrived at?

In the weeks to come I’d like to challenge each of us to take time to talk with someone who wants to vote for the alternative you do not personally favour. Is there something in what they say that you can find common ground with?

The point is not to change your mind — or the mind of the other person — I am thinking about the day after the vote. What happens then? Is this going to be a community riven by its differences? Or one that celebrates its diversity? One that has the grace to be open to a wide range of views and opinions and to try and make space for all of them?

Yes, choices have to be made and this is an important one, but how we make them, the attitude we hold in our hearts towards others is surely even more important than what the outcome will be. Because no matter what, we will all still be waking up on the same island the day after and running into one another at the grocery store and needing to work together to solve problems that affect us all.

Let’s bring civility to the forefront and let this small island be an example of how democracy can work at its best.

The writer is a land-use planner who has worked for the CRD and Islands Trust since moving to Salt Spring Island.

Changing vote from yes to no

By GREG SPENDJIAN

In the previous Salt Spring incorporation referendum in 2002 I voted in favour of incorporation. This time I will be voting “no.”

Despite my “yes” vote 15 years ago, I had reservations. The main one was that incorporation might lead to the erosion of the “preserve and protect” mandate of the Islands Trust, a mandate I strongly support. The concern of course is that if Salt Spring Island incorporates, the municipal council could be taken over by a group that strongly favours indiscriminate development. Even if this is not the case, budgetary demands could force future councils to increase revenues by promoting commercialization or rezoning, thereby radically altering the character of the island.

Notwithstanding these concerns I was swayed by the argument that the nature of Salt Spring’s community ensured that municipal councils would always have members committed to defending a balanced approach to governance and to maintaining those aspects of the island which makes it so special to residents and non-residents alike. The appeal of the idea of bringing decision-making regarding issues affecting the island closer to home was, at the time, strong enough to make me decide to vote in favour of incorporation.

Now I have changed my mind, and my “no” vote will also be more emphatic and without reservations. There are a variety of reasons for this.

Since the last referendum I have lost faith in there being any guarantee that future municipal councils would continue to uphold vigorously the “preserve and protect” mandate. What happened in the interim? Well, Brexit happened. Trump happened. While these events seem far away from our sheltered island, they indicate what can happen when certain electoral forces make citizens vote in ways contrary to their self-interest.

What further happened in the interim was that after the resounding referendum “no” vote, an aggressive, confrontational and divisive anti-Trust campaign was waged by some of the islanders who favoured “self-government.” Notwithstanding having voted for incorporation, I found the tone and content of this campaign to be very troublesome.

Also, we have the empirical evidence of what happened on Bowen Island since its incorporation in 1999. The Islands Trust is now largely invisible there.

I cannot help having the sense that some of those promoting incorporation would like to see “preserve and protect” aspects of island governance weakened or removed altogether. Many in the business/commercial/real estate sector are amongst those most strongly supporting incorporation. If incorporation happened, they would be the ones with the resources to support municipal council candidates who would make policy decisions preferentially favouring them.

Another of my concerns is that the upcoming referendum has not been preceded by a genuine debate of what kind of vision we islanders have of our community’s future. In some ways, the governance structure we have is of secondary importance to our long-term social, economic, environmental and political goals. We have been debating the means, but not the ends. The really important question is: What kind of a place do we want to inhabit? But this has not been dealt with.

That the consultants’ report focused almost exclusively on the financial impacts of incorporation is indicative. It was argued the report could not address “cultural” consequences of incorporation because that would be subjective. But surely it would have been worth putting before the community, even if only as speculation, what the possible non-financial consequences of incorporation could be, for example on levels of volunteerism and community involvement, on the rural character of the island, etc.

Finally, I believe more strongly than ever that there is an important place for the Islands Trust. These islands-in-trust are the only place governed under a “preserve and protect” mandate. It is a grand experiment in many ways. In this day and age when environmental consequences of our socio-economic systems are so evident, it is important to continue exploring alternatives to conventional governance models, alternatives that have as their foundation the preservation and protection of the resource base on which our well-being and quality of life depends.

I do not agree with those who suggest that the incorporation of Salt Spring Island will not have an impact on the Islands Trust as a whole. It would not surprise me if the Trust would disappear in short order following the withdrawal of resources provided by Salt Spring Island. This would be regrettable in my view. I also strongly disagree with those who hold the parochial me-not-we view that resources from Salt Spring Island should not be used to support the Trust federation.

All of the above is not to say the current governance model is without problems. I believe these can be addressed by the community with creativity and perseverance, especially now given the context of the new provincial government. But incorporation is not the way to do so.

The writer is a Beddis Road resident.

Let’s improve our ability to preserve and protect island

By DEREK HILL

Sitting outside for breakfast in the early morning sun, it occurred to me how important it is to preserve and protect what we have on this island. That is why we all live here.

Then I thought of the many people I have talked to who, while feeling the same, have been too busy in their day-to-day lives to spend the time to research and understand why wanting to stay the same requires us to change.

My wife and I have lived on Salt Spring for 23 years. We are strong environmentalists who support the Green party and cherish the natural beauty of this island. We have built two homes and ran a popular B&B with a rental cottage for 10 of those years. Our daughter, who was seven when we arrived, attended Salt Spring schools until graduating from GISS.

Through the years we have been involved in the community: schools, sports, tourism, local elections, and I was recently a fire trustee trying to initiate reform. I have spent countless hours on projects requiring straightforward permits. I have had contact with our different silos of government that I find have limited communication with each other in the overall vision for the island. This has given us some insights on how difficult it is to move forward and protect what we have with our present system of governance.

The current system has allowed significant development. The Texada logging boondoggle happened because there was little control from the CRD, Islands Trust or the province. As an island municipality I feel we could have been stronger in rezoning water catchment areas, logging truck usage of our roads, and possibly with grants and partnerships bought the land and selectively logged small portions over many years to pay for it.

Have Channel Ridge or the Bullock Lake resort been developed with island values as to water preservation or long-term goals? Couldn’t we be more proactive in these decisions with our island as a direct part of the Union of B.C. Municipalities, facilitating group legal insurance and low-interest, long-term loans?

Despite the almost $2 million of yearly Provincial Rural Tax paid to the provincial government, which maintains our roads, I have seen our roads slowly deteriorate from lack of proper ditching and drainage. Then, instead of repairing potholes, heaving and cracks, a quick seal coating is often just laid on top. If we vote “no,” would that not continue so that in 10 or 20 years we’ll have even more major work to be done?

Given all this, I believe Salt Spring Island would elect a council that reflects our rural desires. We would continue to be guided by our official community plan and land use bylaws, and changes would not happen without the Islands Trust participating. I feel strongly that the preserve and protect mandate will be much better served by decisions made by “on island” people who understand and care what happens to their piece of paradise.

Uncertainty and fear of change will persuade some to vote “no,” but will this guarantee our island and our lives will stay the same or slowly deteriorate? On Sept. 9 I’m voting “yes.”

The writer has lived on Salt Spring Island for 23 years.

Myths and realities surround affordable housing talk

By ELIZABETH WHITE

It’s not easy to find a place to live on Salt Spring. Like everywhere in southern B.C., housing on Salt Spring, whether for rent or purchase, is expensive and in short supply, especially for average wage earners.

There’s some talk that this situation would improve under incorporation, but it is not clear how. In fact, more high-end development — a likely result of incorporation — will make the Salt Spring housing situation worse, not better.

Purpose-built affordable housing is one solution. On Salt Spring this is typically funded by the Capital Regional District, BC Housing and CMHC and delivered through non-profit societies. Salt Spring affordable housing consultant Janis Gauthier says that incorporation would not affect funding for affordable housing because Salt Spring housing providers already receive grants from federal, provincial and regional agencies. An example is the $4.5 million recently announced by the province to add units at Croftonbrook.

Salt Spring already has several successful affordable housing projects: Pioneer Village, Croftonbrook, Meadowbrook, Dean Road, Murakami Gardens, Grandma’s House, the Cedars, and at least five projects in process, including three in the Drake Road area — Salt Spring Commons, Dragonfly Commons, and the School District property — plus the Croftonbrook expansion, and Brackett Spring on Rainbow Road.

While the NSSWD moratorium on new water connections has delayed at least one of these projects, this is not necessarily something incorporation could change. A municipality (which would have responsibility for the water districts and commissions) could lift the moratorium only if the increased draw would not cause Salt Spring to exceed the provisions of its current provincial water licences. Those constraints wouldn’t go away simply because we’d incorporated.

Another solution to the housing shortage is for local governments — including the Islands Trust — to partner with developers and require a percentage of units in a new development to be affordable. The strategy can be successful, but only with the cooperation of the developer. Incorporation would not change that equation.

New developments take time. Required referrals to outside agencies would limit what the municipality could do, even if aspects of the regulatory approvals process were streamlined. Vancouver Island developers also complain that their local municipalities can take two to five years to approve new projects.

In fact, the quickest and least expensive way to create more affordable housing is something we can also do under our current governance, and that is to encourage island homeowners to provide long-term rental units. So far, few homeowners have taken advantage of this, but the Islands Trust has legalized secondary suites in parts of Salt Spring Island and could easily expand the area. However, for this to work, there must be adequate bylaw enforcement of illegal short-term vacation rentals. Otherwise, too many homes and rental suites will continue to be used for vacation rentals during the summer months. (This also fuels the housing-as-investment market and raises house prices even further.)

As former Islands Trust CAO Linda Adams has pointed out on a Facebook discussion page, “Rigorous enforcement of our existing no-STVR bylaw has been done by LTCs in previous terms and has had a positive effect on the availability of rental units. It certainly isn’t popular with STVR owners (or realtors).” Incorporation would not change this.

Push-back from STVR owners, and from others who gain financially from “hot” real estate markets, needs to be countered by islanders who understand that a stable, sustainable community depends on adequate and affordable housing. Political will, not form of governance, is the issue.

The writer has been a volunteer on a number of community committees over the years.

Broader view: Municipality unites, current system divides

By JOHN MACPHERSON

Upon reading his own obituary in the New York Journal, Mark Twain quipped, “Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated.”

I wondered about this while reading Jean Gelwicks’ July 5 In Depth piece and from others (July 12) who are concerned about a weaker Trust and more development in a municipal future. Certainly these are honourable concerns, and I would be concerned too if rapid development lay around the corner. My wife and I moved here in 1999 to enjoy the slower pace and in large part because of the Trust.

I believe the fear factors are overblown. The “no” folks insist that a locally elected council and the Trust will be on a collision course. This is an odd repudiation of democracy that involves unsupported characterizations — of both the future and of those we would elect. It’s also an odd repudiation of Trust policy that aims to foster both healthy communities and a healthy environment. Neither the Trust nor the Islands Trust Act nor the incorporation study supports the idea that Trust values would be at risk in an island municipality. Trust policy supports having choice and legislation enshrines the right to choose.

A local island council could not just do as it pleases, as some say. The legal framework that defines an island municipality is provided through the Islands Trust Act. It is designed to ensure that a local council will support and have due regard for the “object of the Trust.” This engages the Trust and, if necessary, the province as well. This was the case for Bowen and it would be for Salt Spring too. There are checks and balances built in. The question for our community is whether our future is best served by our current system, with its fractional and somewhat colonial decision making, or by a local, more representative and cohesive decision-making council.

Should we fear that developers will gain the upper hand if we become a municipality? The current system allows for 2,500 more homes to be built on Salt Spring. Developers already know this. The slow pace of development owes more to economics than to our local Trust committee. At current absorption rates it would take many decades, at least, for all 2,500 homes to be built. A municipality won’t change the law of supply and demand, nor would we leave the Trust.

As for financial impacts on the Trust, the loss of the subsidy we currently provide translates at worst to a $53 tax increase per average $500,000 assessment for other Trust area residents. As a member of the Trust, we would still continue to pay our usual share of Trust overheads and regional programs such as the Trust Fund Board.

Our community cannot live by land-use decisions alone. Whether it’s concern for the fire district, the water districts, the Trust, the province or CRD, the real problem is that we have multiple authorities each following their own vision of excellence, none of them with any concept of a greater good and some with off-island decision makers. Whether it’s hitchhiking outside Embe Bakery, speed limits around Country Grocer, the still-unfinished Ganges boardwalk, turf troubles for the Tree House Cafe, water troubles for Fraser’s Thimble Farms, NSSWD’s failing infrastructure and failed vision for an extra shiny water treatment plant, the fire district’s budget escalations and failed vision for a new facility, or the local Trust committee making land-use decisions in a relative bubble — it requires Herculean effort for anyone to engage with this patchwork of authorities whose visions are limited to their own capacities. It is as if we exist as divided and conquered.

This is dysfunctional and cripples any ability to manage holistically and sustainably, with our community issues properly prioritized and balanced. Separate enclaves all acting on their own mandates do not add up to a plan.

I want a system — within the Trust — where islanders are accountable to islanders, where local meetings make it easy to listen and engage, where renters can vote on financial matters such as fire and water upgrades, where we islanders have control over our own tax dollars, where there is one single budget that prioritizes and balances our community needs, where we have direct access to the grant applications process, where there is an integrated plan for a sustainable future. I know all this will require diligence and hard work, but without becoming responsible for ourselves and planning, I believe we are just planning to fail.

On Sept. 9 I’m voting yes for cohesion and a balanced way forward.

The writer is an 18-year island resident and was chair of the 2013 Salt Spring Governance Study Committee.

Where is the larger voice?

By JEAN GELWICKS

Salt Spring is in the midst of an incorporation campaign as everyone on our island knows. But who else knows?

I love all our Gulf Islands and want to protect them all from over and inappropriate development. I have a hard time abiding views of others who can only see what is good for them personally or for their island only, for that matter. I have been fortunate to visit all the Gulf Islands many times and know they are each unique and all special and in need of protection. I am wondering where is the voice of other islanders, who will feel the effects of Salt Spring’s Incorporating on them? Why have they been left out of this decision?

Where indeed is the voice of the rest of the province? After all, these islands were put in a Trust for all British Columbians by an all-party vote (one of those rare times in history where all the political parties agreed with each other). Dave Barrett (NDP BC’s premier at the time) always felt it was one of his greatest legacies. The latest Ipsos Reid poll on the Islands Trust (Public Attitudes Towards BC’s Gulf Islands), showed about 90 per cent of B.C. residents polled felt B.C. Gulf Islands should be protected from over development and that the B.C. government should take action to make sure the Gulf Islands are preserved and protected for all British Columbians. There was also a very strong feeling that even tourism in the Gulf Islands should be managed to protect the islands’ unique environment. If the Islands Trust was set up to protect the Gulf Islands for all British Columbians, where is their voice in all this?

It is often the case that a few individuals with deep pockets can sway opinions, as they do in many elections these days. This often benefits very few individuals and the greatest good for the community gets lost. This is why the Islands Trust was formed in the first place and human nature has not changed. The Trust is virtually invisible on Bowen Island.

I think the Islands Trust was a brilliant idea to begin with, it still is a good idea and always will be a good idea. The Trust is a new vision of how to steward environmentally fragile and rare places. The municipal model is the old way and urban model that does not protect special areas, for the long run, and for everyone.

I believe, the Islands Trust should be supported by the province forever, for all British Columbians, and all Canadians. Where is the larger voice on this matter? Why is it being left to a few of us to decide the fate of these unique islands?

The writer is a member of The Many Islanders Opposed to Incorporation group and longtime island volunteer.

Misleading road maintenance costs

By BRENDA GUILED

The Final Incorporation Study Report repeats, at least eight times, that Salt Spring taxpayers pay $90,000 more per year in Provincial Rural Taxes of $1.95 million than they get back in road works. How accurate is this?

The report uses the MoTI estimate of $1.14 million for current annual road maintenance, but then, using “a different estimating methodology,” projects an annual road maintenance cost of $1.36 million, or $5,100 per km. Since maintenance services were privatized in 2001, MOTI can’t find out what SSI road maintenance costs, because road-contractor’s books are closed to public scrutiny. Also, our maintenance contractor, Mainroad, shuffles equipment and personnel within its South Coast contract area, making an inseparable mix of those monies spent. Thus, MOTI applied the B.C. average, as the most certain figure they have.

For all road works beyond this regular maintenance, the report says that MOTI spent about $500,000 annually over the last 15 or so years. This number came from an unnamed ministry contact. It wasn’t based on MOTI’s own, incomplete financial figures, which I obtained through 13 Freedom of Information requests made between 2013 and 2016 (15 total to date) and immediately shared with the Incorporation Study Committee, hence Urban Systems. These partial figures add up to $630,000 average per year (in 2016 dollars) since 2002. Add in low-balled estimates of missing data like the Walker’s Hook and North Beach Road washout repairs, plus unbilled MOTI’s expertise worth 30 per cent of the total (Urban Systems’ recommended amount), and the average total rises to over $900,000 per year, i.e. $400,000 more per year than the report estimates.

The total costs for all SSI road works since 2002, according to the report, averaged $1,860,000 per year, or about $7,000 per km. It projects that this figure, in constant 2016 dollars, will stay the same over the next 10 years.

The report then goes on to project that a municipality would spend another $324,000 per year for “engineering staff to work on transportation infrastructure and stormwater management,” essentially to cover road-works expertise currently provided by MOTI. The report didn’t add a realistic part of this to the $1,860,000, rather left readers to add this up for themselves and realize that the island must have gotten more in road works than was paid in rural property taxes in recent years.

So there you have it: by the report’s own accounting, the $90,000 Rural Taxes overpayment compared to road works received doesn’t hold. If, say, $250,000 of the $324,000 went to road-works expertise then total annual road costs would be $2.11 million, or nearly $8,000 per km. Or using Urban Systems’ own 30 per cent estimate of funds needed for engineering and other expertise above basic road-works costs, the cost rises to over $9,100 per km.

Since MOTI’s accounting is incomplete and parts are unknowable, the best estimate we can find of the potential real road costs on Salt Spring is Bowen Island’s projected costs. Their terrain and climate are similar, as is the condition of their road network and planned upkeep. They’ve budgeted about $16,300 per km over the next five years, which includes a roads reserve fund to cover on-going and extraordinary costs. The SSI Incorporation Study Report doesn’t provide this “apples to apples” comparison, despite being pressed by some Incorporation Study Committee members to do so.

Which is it then? $7,000 per km, ignoring the expertise that MOTI currently provides for free? Or $8,000 per km, factoring in $250,000 per year to replace MOTI expertise? Or $9,100, factoring in the report’s own 30% figure for this expertise? Or closer to Bowen’s $16,300 per km to cover all costs and eventualities, including a necessary roads reserve fund? Note: MOTI is Salt Spring’s de facto road-reserve fund now.

If we don’t incorporate, the $268 paid per year in B.C. Rural Property Tax on a $480,000 residential property will remain relatively steady, whatever SSI road costs. If we do incorporate, a realistic $16,300 per km in road-works costs will add $596 to SSI property taxes, or $328 more than at present. Add another $148 per year for every $1,000,000 extra spent annually to cover road works recommended by their road consultant beyond this basic amount.

Road-works expenses figure significantly into how many SSI voters cast their ballots in the incorporation referendum. We needed better figures in the Incorporation Study Report than $7,000 km, or an implied $8,000, or possibly $9,100, and we really needed the Bowen comparison of $16,300 per km. It’s hard to be confident in the affordability of incorporation when so much regarding road-works costs is missing and misleading.

The writer has researched actual road costs on Salt Spring Island.

THE WHY

By Rosalind Bennett

Rumours of discontent over the Trust’s mandate are not new. I get it.

I understand the frustration when business plans are wrapped up in all sorts of red tape tying up new ventures for years to come.

But this isn’t just any town or city business!

It is a tiny island set in the Salish Sea. Seventy square miles precariously balancing over 10,000 human beings. Here is where my imagination takes hold of us gripping the rock!)

Yes, we need food and water and other basic needs! But we also need a strong mandate to protect what will otherwise disappear. (The judicious use of that water and land.)

Hard to believe our island also boasts mountains of which Mount Bruce is the highest at 2,326 feet and many beaches on our five lakes and beautiful bays. All this makes it a tourist destination. But it is also where we live with the emphasis on “healthy living” in a natural setting.

So why do we need to protect this particular 70 square mile piece of rock?

THE WHY:

Let’s start with being anywhere on this island without fast food restaurants, large smoke stacks, industrial smells, billboards, high rise hotels crowding out our waterfront. I could go on. These are things found in most jurisdictions of 10,000+ people. It pushes against our desire for a naturally protected environment and our most important asset, fresh water.

The magic of this island cannot be packaged,cannot be manufactured and cannot be promised for the future. We cannot go back to right the wrong.

We, the Positively No group, want Salt Spring Island to remain as it is with slow growth, protected environment and fresh water. In other words, what the Islands Trust has been protecting and preserving in its mandate.

Why would we deliberately change the role of the Islands Trust on Salt Spring? Surely we all understand that the Trust was created to fend off future decisions just like the one we are being asked to vote for now.

With municipality comes the giving over of land management. I am not hysterical. I have read all the Islands Trust’s mandated changes to land usage with municipality status.

Why promise to fix Salt Spring if we don’t need to? Long may the Trust keep our little island healthy.

Thanks to all generations of islanders who have helped fund, organize and maintain our pathways, our pool, our library, our art centre and even the transit system. Yes we continue to evolve. Slowly. Yes, we are getting new housing units at Croftonbrook. Yes we care about our young people.

Please help us preserve our Islands Trust mandate. Make your vote count from every corner including: Meadowbrook to Brinkworthy. Heritage House to Pioneer Village from Croftonbrook to Murakami Gardens to every cottage, farm and condo.

A Positively NO from all of us clinging to our precious little island set in the Salish Sea.

Why not just leave well enough alone?

The writer is the author of Granny in the Trees.