Ride along to a B.C. Cancer Agency treatment

Today you are coming along for a virtual ride to one of my chemotherapy sessions.

We are catching the Fulford ferry to Swartz Bay and then driving to the B.C. Cancer Agency building at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria. We get to the ferry early, just in case there’s an overload. We put our vehicle in the ferry lineup and enjoy a cuppa java and a muffin treat at Rock Salt Cafe.

We make sure we haven’t forgotten to bring along our completed Travel Assistance Program form, which will provide us free ferry passage home.

After the ferry ride and drive, we pull into the parking lot at the Cancer Agency. We search for an empty parking stall and are amazed at how full the lot is. Cancer seems to be ubiquitous these days and either affects someone in our family or in the families of our friends and neighbours. There are no six degrees of separation when it comes to cancer.

After a bit of circling, we spot a vehicle pulling out of a parking space and immediately take its place. We walk to the BCCA building, deposit several loonies in the parking machine, obtain our receipt and step through the opening glass doors. Chemotherapy, here we come.

Everything about the facility is bright and welcoming. If we didn’t know better, we would think we are stepping into the lobby of an upscale hotel. The faces we see are pleasant and smiling. Volunteers in blue vests offer cups of tea and friendly therapy dogs move close enough for a few loving pats.

We ascend the wide staircase to the second floor where we check in. I am asked to state my birthdate (how come everyone in the health field is so interested in my birthday, and yet I don’t get any more cards and presents?) and when I answer correctly we are asked to have a seat in the waiting room.

Soon one of the volunteers calls our name and escorts us to the chemotherapy room. We pass through the automatic doors and enter a large space with 16 bright blue La-Z-Boy recliner chairs placed around the room. Windows on two sides suffuse the area with natural light and views of several large Garry oak trees outside. In the centre of the room is the nursing station where nurses attend their duties, which seems to entail a lot of camaraderie.

We are led to an unoccupied recliner in the room. Sam, my nurse for this particular round of chemotherapy, checks my name, asks me my date of birth, and off we go into the realm of chemotherapy.

There is some apprehension because we know that soon we are going to be poked. Sam feels around and quickly finds a decent vein. He brings over a wet, warm towel, and wraps it around the chosen arm to make the vein easier to tap.

We are left alone for a few minutes to allow the towel to do its work. As we start to relax, we notice the others who are lying back in their recliners having their individual chemo drugs infused into their bodies from tubes attached to clear plastic bottles hanging from metal stands. Almost all of the cancer patients have friends or loved ones sitting in chairs beside them. My wife Jane accompanies me on every trip. Some of the people receiving their chemo infusions are wearing caps, toques, head scarves or wigs. This is because many of the drug “cocktails” cause total hair loss. We’ve been told that our particular concoction, brentuximab, does not cause the baldness effect, but there is no denying that my hairline has thinned to the point where a hair tie is no longer necessary to gather up my scraggly, greying mane.

Sam returns, removes the towel and proceeds to carefully direct the needle, practically painlessly, into my arm and tape it in place. We start the IV drip with just a saline solution to make sure everything is flowing properly. While this is happening, Sam phones the BCCA pharmacy to order our chemo cocktail. This drug is very expensive and it is not until the patient has arrived and the IV is working properly that the drug is actually “mixed together” by the pharmacists.

Before the plastic bag of the actual chemo is connected to the drip line, Sam introduces a measured dose of the antihistamine, Benadryl, to the drip line to counteract any recurrence of a previous allergic reaction.

Not long after that our eyes begin to droop from the sedating effects of the Benadryl. Suddenly, a high-pitched beeping sound emanates from the machinery behind us and we are brought back to total alertness. Sam returns quickly from the nursing station to check the IV line into my vein. As it turns out, our relaxed posture resulting from the antihistamine has made our arm flop over to the side, thereby causing a restriction in the flow of the drug. Sam straightens our arm and the warning beeps cease. A volunteer comes by to offer a warm blanket. All is well.

All is well, that is, until we become very aware that we have to empty our bladder really soon. No problem. The metal chemo stands are on wheels, so we can get up out of our recliner and take the whole kit and kaboodle, although somewhat awkwardly, into the bathroom with us.

Once back in our recliner we notice that warning beeps are going off every couple of minutes around the room. This is because they signal not only that the drip lines are not acting properly but also that the entire chemo cocktail has been infused and the session is finished for the particular individual receiving treatment. The nurses tend to the problem, or detach the drip line if the treatment has been completed.

Our session is over. The plastic bag holding our chemo cocktail is now empty and Sam carefully removes the needle from our arm. We are separated from the metal stand with all its accompanying tubes and bags. In all, we have spent about two hours in the recliner. Others, we learn, are less fortunate and must remain attached to the drip line for up to seven or eight hours.

As we exit the Cancer Agency building, we realize that we will be returning in three weeks for our next round of treatment. We know there are others fighting more aggressive forms of cancer who must attend more regularly. We smile and make eye contact with everyone as we leave the premises. Their returning smiles confirm the tacit agreement that we are all in this together.

Nobody asked me, but even though I wish I had never been among the unfortunate ones who must be subjected to this experience, nevertheless I am grateful for all the doctors, nurses, medical technicians, ferry crew, friends and family who give me hope for tomorrow.

Thanks for coming along for the ride.