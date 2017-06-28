Nobody Asked Me But . . . Spell checkers are a misspeller’s worst friend

By SHILO ZYLBERGOLD

Driftwood Columnist

If you are like most people, you’ve never heard of “the Cupertino effect.”

For your information, Cupertino is a small town in California which happens also to be the world headquarters of Apple Inc. Over 15,000 of Cupertino’s population of 60,000 inhabitants are employed by Apple. This connection between Cupertino and the computer world is significant because it has placed the name “Cupertino” in the dictionary used by older spell-checker programs. Back then, the term “cooperation” was not yet an accepted form of the hyphenated “co-operation,” and subsequently every time you tried to type “cooperation,” the spell-checker would replace it with “Cupertino.” That is the Cupertino effect.

How’s that for a roundabout way of introducing this week’s topic, the spell checker? Actually, it is more commonly referred to as “that damn spell checker” or “spell chucker” and is scorned and cursed at almost as much as robocalls.

Research on spell checking programs goes back to 1957 and the early days of computers, when a mainframe computer was the size of a building and was only used by university nerds. The first spell checkers for the ubiquitous personal computers were introduced for the CP/M and TRS-80 computers in 1980. These early prototypes were quite limited in what they were capable of doing. They could identify that a word was spelled incorrectly, but could not make any suggestions as to what the proper spelling should be.

It seems to me that these computer dinosaurs are preferable to the ones we have today that suggest some whackily inappropriate word that looks vaguely like the word we have misspelled.

How does spell checker work? Many writers will argue that it works badly if at all. The theory is, however, that the spell checker creates a wordlist or dictionary of all acceptable words. It then uses a series of algorithms to match misspelled words with words in the wordlist that the user might have meant to use. The better the wordlist and the more effective the algorithms, the better the chance that the replacement word will be the intended word with the correct spelling.

That’s the theory, anyway. In reality, we all know the sole purpose of the spell checker is to annoy and make us look bad. There are a number of ways the spell checker can irritate to the point of distraction. It can offer up a malapropism to replace a word you may have mistyped. For instance, you may find that “maximize your assets” has been changed to “maximize your asses.” Similarly, “baked beans” can be morphed into “naked beings.”

Another trick that the spell checker uses to sabotage language is the malonym, where the replacement word carries a negative connotation. For example, “categories” can suddenly become “cat orgies” and “definitely” changes to “deaf nettles.”

There are certain words you can count on your spell checker to get wrong. It will almost always give you the wrong form of words that are homonyms (sound alike). So, it’s fundamentally a crapshoot to get the proper usage of its/it’s, there/they’re/their, or which/witch. If you are trying to write the sentence “It’s that witch over there,” your spell checker has a one in 12 chance of getting it right.

A parody of how a spell checker can obfuscate the meaning of language can be found in a poem by Mark Eckman and Jerrold H. Zar which is titled “Candidate for a Pullet Surprise.” Although the poem is too long to reprint here, a verse of the poem will give you the general idea:

“A checker is a bless sing,/It freeze yew lodes of thyme./It helps me right awl stiles two reed,/And aides me when eye rime.”

As subversive as the spell checker ever became, the one saving grace was that, in order for the suggested replacement word or phrase to be accepted, the writer had to click the appropriate icon in the dialogue box. This made it possible to eliminate most of the outlandish and inappropriate suggestions that the spell checker had offered.

Then along came auto spell check. Whenever you enable this app on your computer, you are basically allowing all havoc to break loose. You are giving your spell checker free rein to replace your text willy-nilly without having to check back with you to make sure that this is actually what you had mean to say. This is tantamount to letting your sister’s good-for-nothing ex move into the basement of your house, giving him free access to your beer fridge, and telling him all the passwords to your bank accounts.

As I write this column, we are coming up to the tenth anniversary of the iPhone. On July 27, 2016, Apple announced that it had sold its one billionth iPhone (that’s billion with a “b”). The iPhone has its own spell checker which is supposed to make sure that no text message goes out into the ether with an incorrect spelling or usage. Hahaha! I can practically guarantee that any text message (or Tex massage) is bound to be rife (not rifle) with a plethora of misteaks and Miss USAges.

It is through these texts on our phones that we discover that Harry is actually the Prince of Whales and he prefers private encounters to always being in the pubic eye. Even though he is part of the monarchy, he is also a human bean who does ordinary things like sit on the toilet bowel. Lately, he has shown interest in personnel fitness and has become adept in Mixed Marital Arts.

Nobody asked me, but I just ran those four words through my spell checker and they were replaced with “no bawdy assed me butt.” I’m not sure if this is another example of the Cupertino effect, but you can be sure I intend to stick to my guns and reject the replacement text. After all, I’ve got my own Al Gore rhythms.