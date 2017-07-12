Municipalities and development — a connection

BY ASHLEY HILLIARD

A municipality will lead to increased development, opponents of incorporation warn.

An over-blown concern, proponents counter. Development responds to market demand, they say, and the door is already open with thousands of development potentials approved or allowed within our current zoning. True enough, but that does not tell the whole story.

I believe the concerns of those who worry about increased development if Salt Spring chooses to become a municipality are valid. Here’s why.

A municipality’s business is to provide services to its inhabitants, and municipal politicians tend to run for office promising more and/or better services to the electorate. Improved services generally require additional revenue, leaving candidates three options: a promise to raise property taxes — honest, but not a winning strategy; or applying for grants to pay for the services — possible but not certain and often requiring significant local cost-sharing; or expanding the municipality’s tax base.

One “attractive” way to expand the tax base is to facilitate land development by rezoning sites, increasing permissible densities, lowering minimum lot sizes in certain areas, fast-tracking subdivision and development approvals, etc. Fees charged to developers and builders, including development cost charges, demolition and building permit fees (all built in to the final price) raise additional money. As the incorporation study notes, a municipality would have the ability to charge DCCs to assist in funding growth-related infrastructure and parks. These are not currently charged on Salt Spring. Over time, municipalities can become dependent on this development industry revenue. While it may help limit property tax increases, it comes at the cost of continuous development pressure.

Grant funding can be part of this pro-growth treadmill. Grants pay for more infrastructure, e.g. for water, which leads to more development, which leads to more demand, which leads to more infrastructure being needed.

Salt Spring Island’s current governing structure insulates us from this development pressure. Under the Islands Trust Act, the responsibility for land use decisions is separate from the responsibility for delivering services and raising the tax revenue to pay for them. Land-use planning rests with the Island Trust, whose specific mandate, under the Islands Trust Act, is “to preserve and protect the trust area and its unique amenities and environment for the benefit of the residents of the trust area and of British Columbia generally.” This provincial statute, custom-made for the Gulf Islands, is unique among local government acts in that it establishes the planning authority for Salt Spring and the other Trust-area islands as a trust whose first priority is to protect the qualities that make Salt Spring special — including its rural character and quiet, natural beauty. The impact on tax revenue is not foremost in decisions about land. Development can take place, but carefully.

Moreover, services on Salt Spring are currently delivered by a variety of bodies, such as the province (roads, for instance), the Capital Regional District, the RCMP, water improvement districts, and a number of societies, including ArtSpring and the library. Each of these service providers has its own dedicated revenue stream.

If Salt Spring becomes a municipality, all this would change. Land-use planning would be carried out by staff employed by the municipality and reporting to the mayor and municipal council. Development decisions would be made by the council, the same entity responsible for providing services (such as road maintenance, fire protection and policing), and raising the tax revenue to pay for them. The separate dedicated taxes that pay for various services would go into one pot, allocated by the council.

Two municipal councillors would sit on the Islands Trust Council as trustees, but they are only two votes out of seven on municipal council. The Salt Spring Local Trust Committee would be dissolved. The municipal council — with its ongoing need for tax revenue — would make day-to-day land-use decisions. While an island municipality is required to “have regard to” the preserve and protect mandate of the Trust, it is not legally bound by it.

One of the principal statutes under which an island municipality would operate is the Community Charter. It sets out the purposes of a municipality (Section 7). Environmental protection is far from the top of the list.

Developers know the benefits that municipal politicians — whatever their political stripe — gain from increased development. They regularly lobby municipal councils. They are consistently the largest contributors to municipal political campaigns. They are in their comfort zone in dealing with municipalities.

I don’t for a minute suggest that all development is undesirable or that developers and politicians are corrupt or self-serving. But there is a mutual interest that often takes its natural course. Those who fear that incorporation will lead to increased — and less well-considered — development are right to worry.

The writer is a retired real estate lawyer.