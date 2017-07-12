Municipal model provides useful tools 

BY DAVID WOOD

I have to declare a bias that I am, and have been for a long time, in favour of incorporation for Salt Spring.

From 1999 to 2002 I served as the chair the last local government restructure committee, and by the end of that process, I, and most (not all) of the other members, had come to the conclusion that becoming a municipality offers the best opportunity for our community to achieve the future we all want. (I mean it: Do you know anyone who wants a Salt Spring different in any important way from the one you want?)

Of course simply being a municipality does not itself solve problems or provide solutions. What incorporation does is give us a structure in which decisions affecting life on our island are made by people who live here, rather than, as happens now, by people who mostly do not live here, and don’t have to live with the consequences of their decisions. At the end of the day, the bucks are ours, and as a municipality we will be able to choose how they are spent.

Some intelligent and sensible people I have talked to are concerned that an incorporated Salt Spring will elect a pro-development mayor and council; but a look at our voting history does not support this. Over the 20 years that I moderated election debates on the island, Salt Spring has not once elected someone who was in favour of opening the door to development. The idea that our community, the greenest in Canada (with both federal and provincial Green MLAs), will reverse its track record of many years and elect a pro-development council is simply not credible.

Many objections to incorporation are based on fear and incorrect or incomplete information, but not all of them. The most rational position against a municipality is summed up in the old adage: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. And it is true that most of us in our day-to-day lives don’t come up against the shortcomings of the present system. We don’t have to deal with the extreme shortage of rental accommodation, of affordable housing or the absence of a public laundromat and showers, among many other things.

Salt Spring is a very welcoming and inclusive place with a long tradition of providing safe haven for those seeking refuge, whether from the stifling social mores of Britain before the First War, the insanity of the Vietnam war or the corporate culture of the ‘70s, or for those who, like the rest of us arrivals over the past 40 years, came looking for a simpler and more balanced life. There have always been islanders, some recent, some long-time residents, who depend upon that tradition of kindness, and for many of them the system is not working. If as a community we do not pay attention to the living needs of the less advantaged among us, we put in peril the nature of the island we call our home, whose beauty and diversity drew us here in the first place.

Obviously, just being a municipality does not solve these or any other problems, but it gives us the tools to do so. What we do with them is up to us; but as they say in the lottery game, you can’t win if you don’t have a ticket.

The writer chaired the 1999-2002 governance committee.