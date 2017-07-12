More opinion pieces on the topic of incorporation

Without a positive alternative, better to do nothing

By CHRIS DIXON

There’s a joke going around: which side are you on – Positively NO or Negatively YES?

Once upon a time the Duncan area was every bit as lovely as Salt Spring Island, but for decades Duncan has had a different form of government than we have here. Salt Spring Island is protected by the Islands Trust.

Our Island is attractive to many of us because there’s less business and noise and there’s a creative, intimate community and culture. There is plenty of community and culture in Duncan too, including strip malls, car lots, chain restaurants, box stores and the resource extraction industries. Those of you who want that sort of thing are encouraged to move there.

We have a good community here because we work hard in our various ways to make it that way. Salt Spring’s calm beauty and our creative, engaged culture makes us an attractive destination for retiring professionals. As a result we have a fabulously talented pool of administrators and executives who are willing to lend a lifetime of expertise to local projects.

Salt Spring Island faces some challenges — we have eleventeen sandwich boards in one intersection! Another old joke is whether you’re self-employed or unemployed. There are good jobs to be had, but there are also many low-wage part time jobs that coincide with a seasonal shortage of decent, affordable housing.

We have a failing road network. Our province privatized road maintenance to save money. The work is contracted to corporations that profit by not maintaining our roads. The province wants us to incorporate so we’ll be responsible for the cost of repairing the roads they’ve been neglecting. They’ve offered us candy.

Aging infrastructure, increased demand and unpredictable weather has elevated drinking water supply to a hot topic. Like St. Mary Lake, the conversation becomes murky, and it’s hard to separate facts from politics.

Still, we have achieved some mighty fine things here like protecting Maxwell Lake, Burgoyne Valley and the Mill Farm, and we’ve built ourselves a wonderful library, and swimming pool, an abattoir, miles of pathways and the er, um, boardwalk. (I’m trying to keep it light.)

Agriculture has blossomed; beautiful young families work hard to establish market gardens and livestock. People with deep pockets have revived farm land, built greenhouses, established orchards, vineyards, blueberries and olive groves, spending millions on infrastructure that will benefit our island for many decades.

It is normal to enter a restaurant and see local meat and produce on the menu. It’s normal to see someone pick up trash they didn’t drop. It’s normal to be wowed by GISPA, PRIDE and the Photography Club. This is a very good place to live.

Our business community divides into two groups — folks who understand the concept of “enough” and folks for whom it’s never enough. The latter, unable to moderate their desire for more, resent the existence of a governing structure that limits their activity — so once again, we’re facing the incorporation question, brought to you by the same folks who wanted it last time and the time before. The Chamber of Commerce and the realtors are visible. Islanders for Self Government and the Contractors’ Association have gone underground although the voices we heard in the past are still cheerleading for incorporation and against the Trust.

Diligent research raises questions about the accuracy of road cost data, staffing costs, policing costs and access to provincial and federal infrastructure grants. Can we please slow down this process until we have verifiable answers to these questions or will we gamble?

Incorporation materially changes our relationship to the land we occupy. Our referendum question contains no requirement to consult with First Nations people and no commitment to hear or embrace their recommendations. Is incorporation another flavour of colonial occupation? Will we call for their guidance and participation or will we attempt to navigate this question alone?

And what was that blast from the Trust/CRD office claiming “defamatory statements, cynically mislead(ing) voters and false assumptions and material inaccuracies?” At first blush, it feels like an attempt to erode the credibility of a respected member of our community. Hindsight might suggest it is a (successful) attempt — from within – to make the Trust appear uncouth and mannerless, and incorporation look better by contrast. Either way, it lowers the bar on the level of discourse.

Politics is a place where desperate people say desperate things. We are told that there are no options in this process — incorporate by the model we’ve been shown — take it or leave it. The risks we face are enormous and the information we have been given to make this decision feels inadequate.

It seems inevitable that we will eventually change how we govern ourselves, but we’re smart enough to draw our own design. The Trust is an important piece in our success.

If I were forced to vote for or against incorporation today I would vote against it — to stomp on the brakes. Arguments for incorporation that are valid today will still be valid next year.

If the arguments against incorporation prove to be valid, we will have avoided making a costly, irreversible mistake. In the absence of a good plan, do nothing.

The writer is a longtime Salt Spring resident.

Changing the Conversation



By GREG CLAYTON

Those who are in support of incorporation and I share a common belief: we need a new local government paradigm here on Salt Spring — maybe we should incorporate. However, the current offer from the provincial government which presents an alternative to our current rural system unfortunately contains a massive roads liability, strips power from the Islands Trust, weakens protections on this islands natural beauty by creating an inherit propensity to develop the tax base, and it’s based on a failed model for local representation. Salt Spring is unique, and while the world is changing before our eyes, we need to lead, not follow. We need to preserve and protect the beauty and uniqueness of Salt Spring by demonstrating a new model for a new world.

While serving the last 2.5 years on the Incorporation Study Committee, I was impartial, and in truth, bounced back and forth in this debate. I agree that there are benefits to incorporation and we absolutely should have more local control and representation. However, the process was flawed, as it never included real community consultation on what our incorporated government should look like — they told us. The didn’t allow any room for negotiation. This is a democracy and the government works for us, and they need to listen to us. The incorporation of this island should be done in conjunction with strengthening the things that define and are important to this community.

This is our opportunity to lead. It’s also our time to say NO to the provincial government. No, we don’t want to do things the way that has failed generation after generation of people craving real democracy — free of corporate influence. No, we won’t accept the risk that comes with incorporation, because we need to keep Salt Spring unique and rural and we recognize that even the status quo is better than jumping from one pot of boiling water to another.

It’s the area concerning roads that the shortcomings are most obvious to me and pose the biggest financial issue. We as taxpayers are being asked to assume responsibility for the most lane kilometres per person of any municipality, and shift the liability out of the rural tax base and general provincial budget, to the local Salt Spring taxpayer. This makes sense for the province since they have drastically under maintained and funded them. The 2016 McElhanney Condition Assessment found that about 50 per cent of the road network are at the end of their life without immediate reconstruction and maintenance effects. This offer would shift the liability to the Salt Spring Island taxpayer. The math is simple. In the apples to apples comparison of the study we don’t expect any tax increases because we keep with the provincial plan to under-maintain them. If we do this. A significant portion of the roads will completely fail (as they have been). So either we need to drastically increase our tax base through development, or we need to increase taxes. As a taxpayer I don’t accept this. The province underfunded the asset and so they should keep the liability in my opinion, or maybe offer us an indemnity for 50 years and designate the main ferry routes as interprovincial highways. What will tax payers of Salt Spring be responsible for in 25 years from now when the real road deterioration really catches up with us?

This brings me to the second point — the Islands Trust — which will surely be impacted by the approximately $1mm in lost revenue. More importantly, current tax decisions (provincial government) are separate from zoning (Islands Trust), which are separate from bylaw enforcement and the building department (CRD). This is inefficient and frustrating no doubt, but the efficiencies that are created by consolidating them also reduce the effectiveness of the check and balance that currently exists to preserve and protect this community. When a local government needs to make up a revenue deficiency because of say — a big road liability, they have and inherit incentive to increase density and encourage development. Yes, they have to observe the preserve and protect mandate that currently exists in the Trust, but the local Salt Spring representative will be at the Trust voting and making the case that this is what is best for Salt Spring Island. Its easy to see the influence and reduced power of the Trust which has done a pain staking job at protecting the rural and unique nature of the Salt Spring Island community. Not to mention the province has written themselves a veto over the Islands Trust’s decisions that does not exist now.

Lastly, local control would be amazing and Salt Spring could surely benefit from local control. But it’s not this failed model of the municipal government. Is the threat of voicing disapproval at a local council meeting and voting councillors out in four years really an effective accountability mechanism? Who will get elected and what will motivate them? With no geographic or ward system in place, the majority (or first-across-the-line) system will elect a “majority” council every single time. We need a system of real representation, that represents the minorities.

Affordable housing is perhaps one of the biggest challenges that Salt Spring faces, and while those in favour of this vote will suggest that we will have more tools to alleviate, this issue permeates nearly every major municipality in this country and is not a governance issue. It’s much deeper. More control and more enforcement around housing will simply highlight how many people in this community live in no-conforming units. It will make things worse, not better.

I don’t have the exact answer but I have ideas and I know Salt Spring has the ability to show this world another way. We are at a time where we NEED to come up with another way. An island council for real local democratic representation and control. We will say NO to the government model that is failing us and we will choose to create a model that represents everyone, provides for everyone, and rejects the corporatocracy that is consuming this planet.

We don’t need more government here and in our lives, but we do need a local council. We need a village. And don’t forget, if we don’t like this incorporation model, there is no going back so lets really know what incorporation means and keep it rural.



The writer has an MBA and finance background, was a member of the Incorporation Study Committee, created the Salt Spring Island Wellness Centre and an intentional community on the island.

We can work it out together

By JOHAN GERRITSEN



I’m concerned with some of what I have read about the supposed negative impact on the Trust if we become an island municipality.

If it were as negative as some say, it would seem the Islands Trust Act should not provide for municipal governance and Trust policy should not support the right to choose. But the Islands Trust Act does stipulate so.

I’ve looked at both sides now and feel that a local council must and will continue to support the objective of the Trust otherwise known as “preserve-and-protect.” This objective, as I understand, is to show proper and diligent care for the natural environment and also for our community. It’s not one choice or the other as I’ve heard it said. Checks and balances are built in by the legal beagles who apply the Islands Trust Act to define what a municipality can do. So, I really don’t understand why this seems to be a divisive issue when there are so many important social and economic issues we need to work together to solve.

Some are concerned about “more development,” which is a valid concern. However, I’ve also learned that the current system already allows for almost 2,500 more homes, and such a prospect needs a local council and mayor (with weekly or bi-weekly meetings) right here on Salt Spring to be the final purview with an overall plan the people here would be involved with!

Development is already proceeding and how fast it happens is more dependent on the economy than the Trust. If there are going to be new homes for families and businesses, modest value allotments on building permits imposed by council will allow to create a fund for dwellings to house employees. It would still depend on water, which leads to the conundrum of having four separate water districts and six service areas managed by the CRD! That situation would be fixed under a municipality!

If we want such a plan, we need an elected council capable of authorizing one after lots of community input. In the current system the right hand hardly knows what the left is doing. One local council will make it far easier for us to plan and to be engaged as good stewards of all our assets and environment! I believe we need to move away from the polemic stance some have taken. We can remain consistent within the aims of the Trust and form a municipality for all of us, to make our own decisions right here.

The writer is a Fulford Harbour resident.

Nothing really changed in 50 years

BY IRENE WRIGHT

I have lived on Salt Spring Island for exactly 50 years.

Arriving here was a big lesson in politics for me. Where I had lived before, mainly in Calgary, politics was something that was “out there;” it was something that we read about or watched on the news and sometimes it was interesting, or scary, as in the Cuban crisis. I was not directly implicated and certainly had no sense of the ability of an “ordinary” individual to bring about change.

Moving to Salt Spring was an education for my late husband Tom and me. Here was a community of 2,300 people set to explode as developers saw great opportunities to make a lot of money. Salt Spring’s management was sketchy. Shortly before we arrived in 1967 a developer had planned a subdivision in the relatively small area around Howard Road next to us on St. Mary Lake with a plan for 75 city-sized lots each to have its own septic system. The Ministry of Health was the only regulatory group until 1966, the formation of the CRD, and happily the Health Ministry had shut down the project. Nine lots were allowed.

In 1968, a group of us –– the Hills, the Layards, the Goodmans and others — formed an NDP Club. The early ‘70s was a time of great change. The population grew quickly, and people felt a need for some rules. Development was happening at a rapid pace. Farming was disappearing. The 1972 election brought transformational change with the election of the first NDP government in B.C. The introduction of the Islands Trust and the Agricultural Land Reserve was highly significant. Developers working within the wild west mindset would have to face regulations. Agricultural land was to be saved, and the Gulf Islands were to be preserved and protected for all time for us, the residents, and for all Canadians, an important policy contribution by our then MP Tommy Douglas.

Shortly before the enactments, as president of the NDP Club I found myself chairing a meeting in the high school gym with a great many angry people. There to speak and answer questions was our Minister of Municipal Affairs. Newly arrived Americans, people who needed to separate themselves from the Vietnam war, people with high standards and big dreams, supported the proposed changes. Hank Schubart, an architect and community planner in the U.S., prepared a questionnaire for all Salt Spring residents old enough to read and to complete it. Everyone was amazed at the results. About 95 per cent of the respondents truly wanted our island to be preserved and protected. In the gym, some people who had thrown tomatoes and eggs at Hank and Maggie Schubart’s home shouted their anger. An example of the nature of the anger was the presumed right of parents to cut up their farm into individual lots to leave to their children.

Discussions of a municipal structure followed. In a private conversation I had with the minister he said that a municipal structure could perhaps work with a Salt Spring charter to preserve and protect the land under the Islands Trust, but roads, for example, could remain a provincial responsibility. Effectively and parenthetically, the three-way division of regulatory powers we now have (province, CRD, and Islands Trust) has achieved this, with locally elected officials to each, and the importance of preserve and protect maintained. The province still is responsible for roads.

The pressure for a municipal structure is obviously not new. At the very least, proponents felt that we should not be restricted by the Trust. Do you remember when there was a major effort to get rid of the Islands Trust? Was it under Bennett or Vander Zalm? We were on the phone to the other islands and the message was strong and clear. Residents from the islands in the Trust area went to Victoria. There were buses, hundreds of supporters, a goat or two, and other symbols of a rural life, as well as speakers on the steps of the Legislature. I was one. The shared effort worked.

A few years ago, many islanders will remember going through the campaign to create a municipality here. We will remember the cautionary tale told by the then mayor of Bowen Island. Our voters continued to prefer the preserve and protect structure we have. Bowen is apparently in chronic financial difficulty.

And here we are. What has changed? Some of us have died, some have retired, but I believe that the current effort to form a municipality will not succeed if we want to preserve and protect our island home. The people who will gain from a municipality are those who will make money directly or indirectly by development. Everyone else will pay. So too the environment. That was always the case. As far as this fall referendum is concerned nothing has really changed.

The writer is a longtime resident and retired teacher.

Don’t change island’s character

BY VERA ROBINSON

A fellow islander made a popular comment that “human nature is driving the bus.”

Our communal bus seems to have reached a fork in the road. We either stay on the charming, somewhat bumpy rural road we’re on now or we opt for the efficient but crowded streets of a municipality. Many — mostly new — passengers want to dramatically change our direction, but for that to happen they have to kick off those who’ve been driving the bus for the past 40 years, not all of them islanders. What we are experiencing is the attempt of a “hostile” take-over. The YESS proponents urge us: “Look around you. This community is an utter disaster. Nothing works. It’s all been a big mistake!”

Well, obviously lots does work. What they are rejecting are the policies, mostly put into place by the visionaries who established the Islands Trust, that attempt to mitigate the pressure of escalating human presence on the unique ecosystem of the Gulf Islands. These policies do get in the way: they are supposed to! (Otherwise YES becomes just another word for unregulated sprawl).

Some would say that Salt Springers have nothing in common with the rest of the Gulf Islands, so why not cut our ties once and for all. I think that’s very narrow-minded thinking: After all, Salt Spring is the largest of these islands. If anything, it ought to stand as a model, not an exception.

Others characterize our present system as mere “status quo,” where nothing gets accomplished. In actual reality, what stalemates our “status quo” are the deep divisions we are experiencing now. From my experience, these divisions have been actively and relentlessly exploited in recent years. It remains to be seen whether we accept or —having taken a lesson from Bowen Island’s experience — reject incorporation. Ultimately, Salt Springers contemplating a yes to incorporation must ask themselves whether they are prepared to say goodbye to the predominantly rural setting in which they live, because I believe that incorporation will completely change the character of our community. Sadly, some people will be forced off the bus, simply because we will eventually run out of room — or water; others will simply get off because they don’t like the direction it’s taking.

I sure hope fellow islanders will do some serious soul searching before the upcoming referendum.

The writer owns Hope Hill Farm.

Is this a square peg/round hole scenario?

By SAM SYDNEYSMITH

“Municipality” is an urban concept.

But, Salt Spring is a rural island community,

The question is, can they co-exist? Or is this a ‘square peg /round hole’ scenario?

There are three basic requirements for a successful municipality: (1) a closely defined municipal area, (2) a high concentration of residents in that area, and (3) a high enough average tax assessment on that population. Basically, it is the combination of points (2) and (3) that determines a municipality’s ability to cover the full cost of providing public services to its concentrated population.

Because the chosen boundary for a would-be Salt Spring municipality is to be our shoreline we immediately face a very low “population concentration” in the proposed municipal area. To counter this setback, a Salt Spring municipality would have two choices: (a) Reduce the level of public services it provides, and/or (b) Raise the average tax assessment through an addition to the municipal property tax.

Reducing the current level of public services would be extremely unpopular for the resident population and would be loudly protested. Raising taxes would also be highly unpopular, and could even be harmful to the local economy. Not a very attractive proposition for any newly elected council and mayor.

But worse. It’s not as if a new municipality could simply take over the existing rural economy of Salt Spring Island and just keep going, because the very act of incorporation itself would trigger two new additional liabilities . . . one huge, namely:

Responsibility for the future annual cost of roads (maintenance, repair, and new construction) would shift from senior government to the new municipality . . . a significantly large ANNUAL liability.

The cost of establishing a municipal infrastructure and bureaucracy to support and service a council of seven officers including mayor (town hall, office spaces, salaries, benefits and expenses).

While a municipality would be eligible for government grants towards the cost of certain public services, there is enormous competition for these from other communities, and there is no guarantee of acceptance. Moreover, grants are normally only for a portion of the total cost.

Finally, the benefit of gaining easier access to government grants as a municipality, would pale against the cost of losing the annual government funding that we now enjoy for our roads, if Salt Spring were to incorporate.

It is almost certain therefore that property taxes would increase substantially if Salt Spring were to incorporate. And ‘municipal government’ would be a very uncomfortable fit, financially, for all residents.

It is worth remembering that, over the past 40 years Salt Spring has developed steadily into a charming, well established rural community, through its own brand of self-governance. The result, a rural community with enviable public services and a unique unrushed ambiance born of self-help and simplicity; while all the time contributing generously to support other members of the overall Gulf Islands Trust. We are that kind of island.

So, as an old sage once said, “If she ain’t broke, don’t try to fix her.”

The writer is a 25-year Salt Spring resident.