Look at and beyond road costs

By BOB RUSH

Salt Spring was incorporated as a municipality from 1873-1883. One bylaw required all men to provide two days of work on the roads annually.

Today, many islanders seem to be leaning towards the “no” side for incorporation, based on the single issue of road costs alone, without looking at the bigger picture.

For the “no” side, Brenda Guiled has done a lot of research to determine that past road costs have apparently been understated. I don’t question her findings. She and I know and respect one another. I consider her to be a personal friend. That doesn’t rule out having different views on a given subject. Two come to mind.

One concerns the upgrading of Fulford-Ganges Road in the Ministry of Community, Sport and Cultural Development’s “Offer of Assistance” in the event of incorporation, valued at $19,815,200. (See Appendix E in Urban Systems’ final incorporation study report.)

The other is not keeping road costs in perspective, creating fear that they will be prohibitively expensive if we were to incorporate.

I attended both of Brenda’s public presentations, one at Lions Hall and the other at Fulford Hall. In her presentations she questioned the ministry’s length and cost figures for upgrading Fulford-Ganges Road. She inferred that the upgrading would not be completed because it couldn’t be done for their stated $5,000,000.

On the other hand, I “interpret” the ministry’s letter differently. Maybe I’m naïve in doing so, but I take it at face value. Its opening sentence states, “I am pleased to write to you to provide a commitment of restructuring assistance . . . .” Further along, it says, “The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has determined that rehabilitation will also be provided as follows: Complete resurfacing of approximately 13 km of Fulford-Ganges Road between Ganges village and the ferry terminal, including a 1.2-m shoulder (estimated at $5 million).” Note that it says (a) “approximately” 13 km, and (b) “estimated” at $5 million, i.e. they appear to have undertaken to resurface the full length, including a 1.2-m wide shoulder (even if it costs more than their estimated $5 million, as is likely). Our three elected representatives have since written the ministry for an addendum roads report for clarification on this and other matters in Brenda’s presentation.

Looking at the bigger picture beyond roads, the advantages of incorporation include:

1) A municipality’s direct access to certain unconditional grants, e.g. almost $600,000 annually from a Community Works Fund, grants in lieu of taxes, and traffic fine revenue sharing (page 163 of Urban Systems’ final report).

2) A municipality’s eligibility for certain conditional grants. e.g. Gas Tax Agreement Strategic Priorities Fund, which provides funding to implement infrastructure projects (page 199).

3) The budgeted reserve fund, estimated at $12.96 million, intended primarily for capital expenses related to roads ( page 179).

4) Taxes will continue to increase, even if we don’t incorporate. They’ve reputedly tripled in the last 15 years.

5) The estimated tax increase in the event of incorporation will be $10 (from $3,022 to $3,032, for the average residential property, valued at $480,000). (See page 191.)

6) Even if road costs are underestimated by as much as $1,000,000 per year, the estimated tax increase on a residential property would be a relatively-modest $30.84 per $100,000 of assessed value (page 208). Even that’s before taking available and potential infrastructure grants into consideration.

7) Urban Systems’ report is based on the current tax base. Tax revenues are bound to increase as property values increase.

8) What happens if we don’t incorporate? Past performance by MoTI is a likely indication of future performance. I don’t share Brenda Guiled’s optimism that MOTI can be persuaded to do major upgrades under the present system, even if we turn down their present offer. Quite the contrary, their attitude could become negative. “Since you turned down our exceptionally generous Offer of Assistance in the event of incorporation, to heck with you.”

In conclusion, when reading the pros and cons of incorporation in Urban Systems’ incorporation study report, vs. maintaining the current fragmented status quo, let’s look beyond the single issue of road costs.

The writer says that aside from having been born and raised on Salt Spring, and seen events unfold since before the existence of regional districts, building permits, zoning bylaws or the Islands Trust, he has served on numerous Islands Trust and CRD committees, including the 1999-2002 Incorporation Study Committee, and again on the 2012-13 first phase of the current study.