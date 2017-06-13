Island groups reflect two visions

By KAREN WRIGHT

After an intense 18 months on the Incorporation Study Committee, and a west coast road trip to reflect on what I heard and learned during this time, a picture emerged for me that helps me to understand the two divergent viewpoints within our community on the question of incorporation for our island. This is strictly a personal interpretation, but I thought it might be useful to share as the referendum approaches.

Although this is a complex issue with many nuances, when I sifted through the messages I heard during the committee’s extensive information gathering, they distilled into two primary themes. The themes were separate but not entirely dissimilar visions for Salt Spring. Depending on the vision, support was either for or against self-governance.

The first vision was reinforced by my recent road trip that took me to Big Sur, Calif. Big Sur is a 90-mile stretch of coastal land that boasts an ocean-front highway with regular vista viewpoints to allow one and all to enjoy its spectacular beauty. It’s an area that bears many similarities to the Gulf Islands. It’s considered special, unique and has strict protections in place to restrict or prevent development. It’s unincorporated, with a small population of about 1,000, a number that hasn’t changed for decades, many of whom are off the grid and who, I was told at one restaurant stop, “would do almost anything, including blowing up the bridge, to protect the land and prevent more people from coming.”

To me, this embodies the vision that I’ve understood from many in our community about the Gulf Islands, a unique and special area that comprises many islands, Salt Spring Island being just one. In this vision, residents see themselves as “guardians,” responsible for keeping the land and all surrounding nature intact, restricting as much as possible the impact of the human footprint on all these islands. It reflects a belief that nature needs to be left alone to maintain a naturally balanced state that will allow it to flourish for years to come.

In this “Guardian” vision, humanity can be part of this balance, in small numbers, living a gentle, sustainable lifestyle that complements the status quo. People are here to fly under the radar, live off the grid, allow nature to rule, and be grateful for the opportunity to make a life within these amazing surroundings. This like-minded community has worked hard to provide the basic requirements needed to enjoy this existence.

As I understand it, those who hold this vision favour the current governance structure; one that focuses heavily on land use, drawing on perspectives from representatives throughout the entire region for decision making. Other governance is quite contentedly left distant and spread out, with a lack of integration that keeps its focus off the island, allowing Salt Spring to continue along unheeded, existing in a steady state, with changes made slowly and deliberately, if at all.

The second vision that emerged for me is one I refer to as the “Community” vision. This is held by those who hope to make a life here, in an affordable, rewarding and vibrant community; one that reaches out and welcomes individuals and families, young and old, rich and poor, locals and tourists.

They want to protect the natural beauty of their home, and the values that attracted them here in the first place, while expanding the amenities that will support and encourage families to help the community be strong, active, healthy and safe. They need the ability to build and promote a strong, sustainable economy, which will provide meaningful jobs. They need affordable accommodation for themselves and their families.

They look to be able to carry out their lives here, and not have to ferry off-island to take part in the activities of daily living. They want the option to live out the rest of their years on their island home, having the support and care they need for all stages of life.

From what I observed, holders of this vision see that the path to achieving a healthy, sustainable community is through self-governance, putting decision-making into the hands of those who live here, who know and understand the priorities of the community. They want to decide how their tax dollars are spent, and have the ability to provide a breadth of services, on a timely basis, to support a diverse, thriving community.

In my own opinion, these two visions, the “Guardian” vision and the “Community” vision, are equally valid, but have differing needs for governance. We can certainly debate pros and cons, but predictions of dire consequences arising from one scenario or the other are, by definition, speculation; the truth being that none of us has a crystal ball for what the future will hold, regardless of which path we choose. I believe much of the emotional outpouring through this discourse arises out of fear that one’s own vision will not be upheld by the majority, leading to an uncertain future.

Perhaps if we can better understand where our neighbours are coming from, we can maintain the respectful dialogue that has largely characterized this process to-date. And when a referendum reveals what the vision of the majority is, whatever the decision, we can respect the outcome, heal any divide, and move forward in support of each other and the island.

Because at the end of the day, regardless of the vision held, the feedback I heard across the board was a humble sense of privilege for being able to live here. Salt Spring Island is a place people choose to live, not because it’s where the jobs are, or because it’s affordable, but because it’s a magical place that reaches out and pulls you in.

The writer is a resident of Salt Spring Island who served as a member of the Incorporation Study Committee in 2015-2016, and played a central role collecting, reviewing, analyzing and responding to public feedback.