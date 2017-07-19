Incorporation vote discussion: Five longer pieces

Myths surround access to grants

By DON MCLENNAN

There is too much misleading information making the rounds about all the grant money Salt Spring would supposedly receive if we incorporate. Perhaps some persons are even led to believe that we get no grants at all now.

The truth is that Salt Spring already receives numerous grants — possibly more than our share — from many different sources. To name only a few examples, we have received significant grants for land conservation, to construct our library, ArtSpring, the swimming pool, community pathways, the Ganges sewer system and Murakami Gardens. Our success in this respect would make us the envy of any small community.

From 2001-2017, Salt Spring was the recipient of an estimated $60 million in grants. We have done very well.

When the Lieutenant Governor of BC, the Honourable Judith Guichon, visited Salt Spring in 2013 she made a point of lauding how much we had accomplished given our size. She knows B.C. communities well and she was rightly impressed.

The federal government also transfers resources to the provinces to distribute to communities; we currently have access to these Community Works Funds through the CRD. Salt Spring projects compete with each other for the funding and allocations are determined on-island by the locally elected CRD director.

It is true that there are some B.C. infrastructure grants for which we are not eligible. But applying for a grant and actually obtaining a grant are not the same thing. Small municipalities across the province have complained for years that they cannot get these grants. Why? First, because they are difficult, time-consuming and expensive to apply for. But mostly because there are 162 municipalities applying for limited funding. In one case, the success rate was as low as 22 per cent.

Most of these grants also require matching funds of up to 50 per cent. So if you have a $2-million project, you may need a million dollars in the bank in matching funds just to apply. Grant applications require much up-front work on studies, engineering and consultation — again, just to apply.

Increasingly, the province requires municipalities to have an “asset management plan” as part of their application to demonstrate that they are managing their assets and infrastructure in a sustainable way. Applicants must itemize all assets (roads, pathways, waste management and water facilities, etc.), calculate when they will need replacing, and set aside funds each year — for each of these assets — for maintenance, repairs and eventual replacement. Asset management planning takes time and money. Putting aside sufficient funds for future infrastructure replacement is a huge challenge, as most local governments discover to their chagrin.

No one would make his or her retirement plans contingent on winning the lottery. Nor should anyone vote for incorporation in the expectation that Salt Spring will get a lot of free grant money it doesn’t have access to already.

The writer is a member of the Positively No referendum campaign group.

__________________________________________________________________________________

Paradise lost

By DEBORAH CAMPBELL

I grew up in a semi-rural municipality in B.C.’s Lower Mainland where most people had small acreages with modest homes surrounded by woodland. Even in the late 1990s, it looked a lot like Salt Spring. When I went back there recently, I found it radically changed. Many of the family farms that once shaped the community’s character have somehow (mysteriously) been taken out of the Agricultural Land Reserve and turned into cookie-cutter condos that start at $750,000.

My relatives still own one of the last working farms around, a lovely organic acreage that is gradually being boxed in by developments. Not long ago the old couple who farmed next door retired, and speculators bought their farmland. Since then, my relatives have been pressured by the speculators to stop farming and ask council to change the zoning, so both parcels can be turned into yet another development complex. My relatives have no interest in selling. Perhaps to persuade them, the speculators rented out the old farmhouse next door as a “party house” for tenants who like to let their pit bulls run off-leash.

Unlike the imagined benefits of incorporation on Salt Spring, this is real life in a small municipality where a mayor-and-council has handed developers far too much power. With few restraints, they have become arrogant. What has this done to the sense of community? For one thing, my relatives say the rise in crime is scary. Rural life is under siege.

Like many of us, I value the rural character of our island and the security afforded by strong community. Indeed, compared to most of the world, we live in paradise, with enviable services and facilities but few of the ills choking other once-healthy communities. That’s why tourists come here to enjoy what they can no longer find at home.

I’ve lately heard some of the fantasies being touted about incorporation: that it will end the housing affordability crisis (which is a worldwide problem in every desirable place, rooted in the transformation of homes into commodities for global investors); that it will bring more doctors and better jobs (issues that rural municipalities across Canada haven’t been able to resolve); that we’ll get better roads by paying the full cost ourselves, yet our taxes won’t go up; that we’ll be able to “cut through red tape” and build more, faster, without harming our water supply or quality of life because our population is too smart to elect bad leaders. One young person even told me that incorporation could make Salt Spring “more fun” and at the same time, amazingly, raise student test scores at the high school.

Fantastical promises are popular in anxious times. Just look south of the border. But let’s come back to what municipalities actually do — mainly make decisions about land use, taxation, and development — because that’s what is really at stake here.

Vancouver is in the midst of an unprecedented building boom that so far has only made the housing crisis worse, driving out young people and families. So much red tape has been cut through that a thousand houses a year are falling to the wrecking ball; meanwhile the city is glutted with empty housing owned by absentees, and widespread “reno-victions” are ousting established tenants —young and old — from entire apartment buildings. Three of my Vancouver colleagues have been evicted in the last six months.

To figure out why the “progressive” mayor and councillors have allowed this kind of thing, we should look at who funds them. According to the Vancouver Sun (Feb 23, 2015), “developers were the top direct source of the party’s funds. Of the top 15 donors . . . 11 are development-related.”

Salt Spring is tiny by comparison, and much more rural, like my former hometown. But as the incorporation study itself acknowledges, under a municipality farm taxes would immediately go up. A higher tax burden on our farmers makes it more likely they will have to sell to developers, who are keener on growing condos than tomatoes.

Speculators and corporations are a bit like pit bulls: they need to be kept on a leash. So long as we have safeguards in place through the Islands Trust, we are able to limit the worst of these threats. By uniting many islands in one body, our unique system of governance — created in 1974 to control runaway development pressure — gives us the clout to defend our island heritage from those who would destroy it for short-term gain. For more than 40 years, islanders have refused to back down, defeating two other referendums like the one we face on Sept. 9.

We’ve heard assurances that a municipality would still be “within” the Trust. This is misleading: if we vote for incorporation the Trust will be mortally wounded. We are mad to gamble our future on the loyalties of a small and vulnerable council confined to one island. To keep the Gulf Islands we love, we must vote “no” to incorporation.

The writer is an author and Salt Spring resident.

__________________________________________________________________

Local council not free to do as it pleases

By MATT STEFFICH

In his July 5 opinion piece, Ashley Hilliard asks everyone to take great care to avoid misleading statements.

However, his narrative is completely misleading when he says that a municipal council could “have regard” for the aims of the Trust, but then disregard it and pass a bylaw or issue a permit or licence anyway. That is not correct.

The Islands Trust Act that Ashley refers to requires Trust approval for an island’s official community plan bylaw. Our OCP already exists and changes by a municipality would have to be approved by the Trust. If the Trust refused, council could ask the minister for advice. The minister could require mediation involving both parties. The Trust and Bowen Island have managed all OCP changes without such a mediation process ever since Bowen incorporated in 1999.

For all other municipal bylaws dealing with land use or referring to Trust policy, it is expected that the approval process will be the same as prescribed for Bowen Island. Any such bylaws would have to be submitted to the Trust. The Trust could comment, which would require the municipality to advise the minister, who could either provide advice or require a dispute resolution process.

Once again, Bowen and the Trust have worked together successfully and avoided the need for such a process. In short, the legal framework that defines an island municipality is designed to ensure that a local council is constrained by and will show due regard for the aims of the Trust. A locally elected council is not free to do as it pleases.

Even under the current system, it is a question of how the Trust’s mandate translates into decision making. Trustees might not always see eye to eye or they might disagree with the recommendations of Trust planners. These situations arise because Trust policy is aimed both toward the natural environment and toward fostering healthy communities. Finding the right balance requires judgement. A municipality is just a better tool, one that empowers us to make decisions with all of Salt Spring in mind, not just a part of it.

A Salt Spring Island municipality would be firmly anchored within the Trust and by its mandate. This information is clearly explained in the FAQ section of the YeSS! website and on page 117 of the Salt Spring Island Incorporation Study final report.

The writer is a member of the Yes Empowers Salt Spring (YeSS!) group.

_____________________________________________________________________

Self-management would make the island even better

By TONY MAUDE

I read, with interest, the differing views on incorporation.

My position is that I would rather see us self- governed, and I keep looking for the rationale to keep the current model where most services are provided through the Capital Regional District. Unfortunately, all I can find is a continuing story about fearing a new future and all the things that could go wrong.

The status quo is a flawed system as we have experienced in many ways over the past 20 to 30 years, but a necessary system to provide governance and infrastructure support to communities that do not have the resources or size to provide those services to themselves. Those communities trade self-governance for basic services.

We are now at the size and ability to provide resources to manage this infrastructure ourselves and to assume our own governance that reflects the community we wish to live in.

Certainly the size of our community is not an issue, as smaller communities are self-governed already. We would have the ability to negotiate and supply direction to the RCMP on policing priorities. It’s unlikely that we would be reading about delays in fixing Isabella Point Road and nonsense such as acid/minerals in fill material, which impacts our beach and ocean.

We would be able to negotiate with the provincial/federal governments on our needs and priorities, something that does not happen now. BC Ferries would recognize and work with our local government on services. The condition and maintenance of our harbour facilities would be in our control and help us deal with derelict boats and allow us to develop opportunities on our waterfront.

Through self-management there are so many opportunities to make this place even better than it is.

Tthe only argument I hear that seems to have real concerns for people is related to roads. I believe the roads from ferry to ferry should be classified as provincial highways and continue to be maintained by the province [although the province has stated they will not be reclassified]. Yes, after that we have roads in varying degrees of condition that will require maintenance, as they do in every other community.

There will never be a completely perfect paved road system on the island, so let’s stop pretending that is what we would lose by incorporating and accept the current road condition as part of the Salt Spring Island culture/charm and think about the many positive opportunities that can result from having governance by ourselves responsible to ourselves.

The writer is a Fulford village resident and has served as a Fulford Water District trustee.

______________________________________________________________________

Nothing has really changed in the past 50 years

BY IRENE WRIGHT

I have lived on Salt Spring Island for exactly 50 years.

Arriving here was a big lesson in politics for me. Where I had lived before, mainly in Calgary, politics was something that was “out there;” it was something that we read about or watched on the news and sometimes it was interesting, or scary, as in the Cuban Missile Crisis. I was not directly implicated and certainly had no sense of the ability of an “ordinary” individual to bring about change.

Moving to Salt Spring was an education for my late husband Tom and me. Here was a community of 2,300 people set to explode as developers saw great opportunities to make a lot of money. Salt Spring’s management was sketchy. Shortly before we arrived in 1967, a developer had planned a subdivision in the relatively small area around Howard Road next to us on St. Mary Lake with a plan for 75 city-sized lots, each to have its own septic system. The Ministry of Health was the only regulatory group until 1966, the formation of the CRD, and happily the health ministry had shut down the project. Nine lots were allowed.

In 1968, a group of us –– the Hills, the Layards, the Goodmans and others — formed an NDP club. The early ‘70s was a time of great change. The population grew quickly, and people felt a need for some rules. Development was happening at a rapid pace. Farming was disappearing.

The 1972 election brought transformational change with the election of the first NDP government in B.C. The introduction of the Islands Trust and the Agricultural Land Reserve was highly significant. Developers working within the wild west mindset would have to face regulations. Agricultural land was to be saved, and the Gulf Islands were to be preserved and protected for all time for us, the residents, and for all Canadians, an important policy contribution by our then MP Tommy Douglas.

Shortly before the enactments, as president of the NDP club I found myself chairing a meeting in the high school gym with a great many angry people. There to speak and answer questions was our minister of municipal affairs. Newly arrived Americans, people who needed to separate themselves from the Vietnam War, people with high standards and big dreams, supported the proposed changes.

Hank Schubart, an architect and community planner in the U.S., prepared a questionnaire for all Salt Spring residents old enough to read and to complete it. Everyone was amazed at the results. About 95 per cent of the respondents truly wanted our island to be preserved and protected. In the gym, some people who had thrown tomatoes and eggs at Hank and Maggie Schubart’s home shouted their anger. An example of the nature of the anger was the presumed right of parents to cut up their farm into individual lots to leave to their children.

Discussions of a municipal structure followed. In a private conversation I had with the minister he said that a municipal structure could perhaps work with a Salt Spring charter to preserve and protect the land under the Islands Trust, but roads, for example, could remain a provincial responsibility. Effectively and parenthetically, the three-way division of regulatory powers we now have (province, CRD and Islands Trust) has achieved this, with locally elected officials to each, and the importance of preserve and protect maintained. The province still is responsible for roads.

The pressure for a municipal structure is obviously not new. At the very least, proponents felt that we should not be restricted by the Trust. Do you remember when there was a major effort to get rid of the Islands Trust in the 1980s? We were on the phone to the other islands and the message was strong and clear. Residents from the islands in the Trust area went to Victoria. There were buses, hundreds of supporters, a goat or two, and other symbols of a rural life, as well as speakers on the steps of the legislature. I was one. The shared effort worked.

A few years ago, many islanders will remember going through the campaign to create a municipality here. We will remember the cautionary tale told by the then mayor of Bowen Island. Our voters continued to prefer the preserve and protect structure we have.

And here we are. What has changed? Some of us have died, some have retired, but I believe that the current effort to form a municipality will not succeed if we want to preserve and protect our island home. The people who will gain from a municipality are those who will make money directly or indirectly by development. Everyone else will pay. So too the environment. That was always the case. As far as this fall referendum is concerned, nothing has really changed.

The writer is a longtime resident and retired teacher.