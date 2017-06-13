Incorporation doesn’t rid us of the Trust

The following is an open letter to the next Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development, filed with the Driftwood for publication.

Dear Minister,

Re: A Request to scuttle the Sept. 9, 2017 Salt Spring Island Incorporation Referendum

By TOM VARZELIOTIS

Among the briefings you will endure is the Salt Spring incorporation referendum. This referendum is unfolding on shaky ground and we need some time to “detox” after years of being force-fed “incorporation facts” and other stuff badly contaminated with fiction.

We need to wash out of our hair the more than $300,000 worth of propaganda dumped on us through governance and incorporation studies, ostensibly “helping” us to “freely decide” to deliver our society to yet another layer of bureaucrats and politicians to enhance our living forever after.

Fearing that which they have hitherto thrown at us may not swing the vote and, anxious to attach credibility to the process overall, “they” have planned a grand finale. A show to be performed yakety-yak style by two trios who will perform under the firm control of a duet of maestros yearning to make us discern whether the villain or the victim in the opera is the misunderstood benevolent character.

But let’s look at how we arrived where we are. I believe the performance of the Trust and its stubborn resistance to change, fuelled resentment and posed a need for relief. But the Trust was “imposed” upon us without an exit. At that time the people did not appreciate what was happening, the Trust was imposed and our birthright to govern ourselves was gone. Return to where we were before the Trust is interdict and a lame “Mayor-o-Cracy” is our only option for relief, they say.

The Trust was the wrong instrument for the purpose for which was made. It was then overkill and has since morphed into an over-anachronism. The nature of the Trust attracted to its ranks “saviours and true believers”; and because power corrupts; and because idle hands, the result of excess capacity, inherent to being a sledgehammer where a fly swatter would suffice, become the devil’s tools; the Trust has evolved in ways frowned upon by democracy.

Many of us, thankful for small mercies, fell for that lame incorporation. The movement grew as Trust arrogance kept on alienating people. Eventually buckets of money were spent on professional persuaders to tell us smoothly the “facts” of the matter. They told us that if we incorporate we would lose nothing, but would gain freedom from the colonial rule by the Trust; and that we will be awash with money flowing our way from the senior governments. In parallel, they softened the Trust lovers with equally “learned” assurances that Salt Spring incorporation will not hurt the Trust — it will only be a temporary nuisance, they said. Do not worry, be happy, and vote for incorporation, they told everyone. Now they are poised to take us through the last stretch of the course by way of a tightly controlled debate, to deliver us “entirely on our will” into incorporation bliss.

They baited many of us to run away from the Trust without ever considering the causes necessitating such an exodus. They managed to prevent us from considering the possibility of cleansing the Trust from what offends us, lest it contaminate the purity of the incorporation propaganda. It has been as if somehow some deity has credibly determined that the Trust is either perfect or beyond repair.

I deem the prevailing resentment for the Trust being not so much against the Trust as a concept, but against the Trust as it has morphed. If we restructure the Trust into a meritorious public body, resentment and distrust would yield to acceptance.

No, I am not certain we can reform the Trust, but I know the Trust will never reform itself. The task is ours to initiate and execute. We must look at changing the Trust as a challenge, face it head on and take a good run at deconstructing and re-constructing it. For without attempting that it would be imprudent to submit to irreversible incorporation. Let’s not cut off our nose to spite our face.

Bickering about “Trust-o-cracy vs. Mayor-o-cracy plus Trust-o-cracy” as they are poised to make us do, may drag us into incorporation, carrying along substantially intact the reasons for our pain. The possibility of a misguided referendum result cannot be dismissed given the “education” they have already subjected us to. We now need to clear out our minds so we can think for ourselves, but “they” prepare to overdose us with “information.” What “they” have in store for us is conducive to “manufacturing consent” by “managing” the last lap of the course to referendum.

It is incumbent on us to claim our democratic right to set ourselves the agenda for our society. We should apply our energies to identifying and exposing the reasons underlying the extensive dissatisfaction with the status quo — to do that is what democracy exists for. We need to come to terms with the causes of the public resentment for the Trust. For without a diagnosis of the malaise the cure can be worse than the disease.

The harsh reality is that we cannot shake the Trust off our backs. Incorporation will leave us with all that we dislike in the Trust intact, to hurt us as it did in the past. Incorporation would keep us tethered to the Trust forever, for it would take the wind out of the sails of change.

There was a movement afoot advancing the option I suggest we consider. It flourished in the early part of the decade but it met strong reaction from the top brass of the Trust. Indeed, there are signs of it surfacing again and of the Trust seeking to grab the reins, to put the wolf in charge of the lambs.

I do not want to go over what “they,” the Trust, have done to us, if avoidable — we must look to the future. We must calm down, cleanse the propaganda out of our heads and seek ideas for delivering ourselves from the Trust we know and despise, to a new Trust designed to be our local government. This is the prime “alternative” to evade the fate of the systematic urbanization our island, our place under the sun and the rain where we have come as refugees from urbanism.

As we approach the half century mark of enduring that Trust we are entitled to reconsider the concept. We can do a zero base consideration of the Islands Trust to make a vehicle to carry us where we wish to go.

We could easily provide for inclusion of the “protect and preserve” calling of the Trust, indeed I think we would not want it any other way. But there are many other aspects of living that we must not deny ourselves and our children.

What we must not do is to hobble society with something bad, in our rush to escape the Trust as it now stands.

The writer is a retired enginee and author of the recently released Riparian Area Regulation: Czarism in Salt Spring.