Groups should create a New Green Democratic Party

By Greg Spendjian

Six months ago the NDP and B.C. Green Party made a deal allowing the NDP to form a minority government after 16 years of B.C. Liberal Party rule.

This resulted from a fortuitous break in the numbers of MLAs elected: 43 Liberal, 41 NDP and 3 Green. Had the Liberal Party won just one more seat they would have formed a majority government. The Green party could have chosen to make a deal with the Liberals but fortunately threw their lot in with the NDP.

Since the agreement is not a formal coalition, one concludes it is a marriage of convenience rather than conviction. Nevertheless, it is a good outcome. It might even be argued that having a minority NDP government supported by the Green party is better than having a majority NDP government because it forces cooperation between the two parties.

But there is a much bigger possible upside.

The NDP’s focus is on socio-economic issues, problems of social justice, poverty, unequal distribution of wealth and income, inadequate access to resources and to educational, health and social services, and gender and racial inequality. They may pay some lip service to “green” issues, but this is secondary. The Green party’s main focus is on environmental-ecological issues. Their economic policies appear to lean more towards “conservative,” market-based models with less regard for social issues.

Ideally, working together may push the two parties to realize that to achieve their separate goals the problems they seek to address must be tackled together in an integrated, holistic, systemic way. The reason for this is that the root causes of the social and economic problems, on the one hand, and the environmental-ecological problems, on the other, are the same. They are to be found within the very nature of the prevalent (neoliberal) socio-economic model governing our society.

This model is completely dependent on economic growth, on so-called free and unregulated markets and unfettered private enterprise, on deregulation, privatization, reduced taxes and fewer government services, and in general on less involvement of the public sector in society. It makes a fetish of individual wealth and corporate ownership as contrasted to collective welfare and enterprise control.

It is what has led us to the mess of serious inter-related problems we face at local and global levels. Most importantly, the singular focus on consumerism and “economic growth at any cost” is what has led us to the climate catastrophe we face.

Under our existing system, dealing with economic issues will exacerbate environmental issues. Dealing with environmental issues will make economic problems worse, notwithstanding unfounded hopes in “green growth.” Notwithstanding this double bind, we don’t hear the NDP or the Green party ever questioning the dominant system or issuing any real challenges to it.

As economic resources become concentrated in fewer and fewer hands, the influence of money in the political arena is increasingly obvious all over the world. At one point “government” could have been considered a counterbalance to the influence of wealth. This is no longer the case. The corporate sector and the rich are increasingly manipulating public opinion and taking over the levers of government and policy-making to benefit themselves at the expense of others and the environment.

Those who grapple with the close links between socio-economic and environmental-ecological concerns, or are seeking answers to the climate crisis, are increasingly coming to the conclusion that solutions would best be found in what might be called a radical green democratic socialist approach. I agree with this conclusion.

It has to be “radical” because the end goal needs to be a complete overhaul of production and consumption systems, as well as the way economic benefits are distributed in society. Such changes can only happen if accompanied by radically different individual, social and cultural values. It has to be “green” because maintaining the integrity and resilience of natural systems on which the survival of all life depends must be a top priority. It has to be “democratic socialist” because the problems we face are unsolvable without the full engagement of the public sector in promoting the welfare of the whole rather than just the privileged. Autocratic or fascist regimes may be able to address issues like climate change by edict, but they are distinctly undesirable.

Many people are justifiably frustrated by establishment parties which are seen as unwilling or unable to deal with the very serious problems we face. Little wonder that participation rates in elections are so low and cynicism towards the political process is so high.

Imagine if the NDP and Green Party, having reached the conclusions described above as a result of having to work together, joined forces to form a quite new entity. What a golden opportunity such a New Green Democratic Party would have to articulate a vibrant, clear and inspiring vision which could pull together all progressively inclined people towards a sane, humane and ecological future.

The leadership and membership of both the NDP and Green Party need to overcome their somewhat limited world views, let go of their old ways of operating and jointly embrace a radical green democratic socialist alternative. The magnitude of the issues we face, and the pressing need to find workable solutions to them, demand such bold action.

The writer lives on Beddis Road.