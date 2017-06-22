GISS Valedictory Address

By Jennifer Glover

To have been asked to give the valedictory speech for the Gulf Islands Secondary School Class of 2017 is a great honour and privilege, and I am genuinely appreciative of your support and confidence.

The term ‘valedictorian’ is drawn from the Latin phrase vale dicere, meaning quite literally to say farewell. However, it is not fond farewells that seem most important today. We are all family, friends, and neighbours here on our beautiful islands, and I know that we will remain so for years to come.

So rather than looking back, it is the future that I believe we should be most concerned with today, and to reflect upon how our time here at GISS gives us a unique perspective as to help shape that future for the better.

Today I have been given an opportunity to talk about what I feel are some of the most important things we’ve learned growing up here on the Gulf Islands and during our time at GISS. Things that I believe are meaningful and make us distinct – both as a school and graduating class.

My focus today is not simply on academics. Although we have had the privilege of receiving a great education from truly exceptional and dedicated teachers. But of all of the lessons we have learned here at GISS it is how to be kind and compassionate people who embrace diversity that are the most important lessons of all. Today I want to stress these values, and to celebrate the merits of acceptance and mutual respect.

Of all of our praiseworthy qualities here at GISS, foremost to me is that our school accepts, encourages and celebrates all of the different interests and skills of its students. We are truly a very inclusive class, and I want to thank each and every one of you for your contributions to our unique culture – be it overt and bold, or quiet or subtle. And although Mr. Niazi, Mr. Ayton, and Mr. Curtis will wince to hear me say it, we definitely exceed the sum of our parts!

We have many reasons to celebrate our graduation. We have wonderful visual and performing arts programmes here at GISS, such as the renowned Gulf Islands School for the Performing Arts with its music, dance and theatre specifications, as well as AP Studio Art, Media Arts, 3D Design and Robotics. These opportunities encouraged us to be creative and imaginative, to build relationships among ourselves and more broadly across the school, community and province. They brought a diversity of perspectives that few other schools could possible enjoy. My own GISS career has been brightened by the arts we so joyously embrace here, and I have much admiration and respect for all the many talented individuals sitting here today.

Demonstrating our support for each other, we celebrate the successes of all our students in areas beyond just academics. For instance, the quickness of wit we so greatly enjoy from our GISS students was appropriately and rightly recognized in the fantastic triumph of our GISS Improv team at the Canadian Improv Games this year; an outstanding and well deserved accomplishment!

For me, I gravitated towards science and mathematics. I can genuinely say that my passion for these subjects truly took form here at GISS. Moreover, I have been encouraged and supported at each and every stage. I have been challenged to do more, to stretch myself, and to believe in my abilities. A heartfelt thank you to my many outstanding teachers for giving me such opportunities.

Our 2017 graduating class has spearheaded many initiatives that will provide a lasting impression on classes to come. In particular, this year the Leadership Programme demonstrated their compassion and awareness in organizing and hosting the first ever Mental Health Summit here at GISS. It was a standout day for the school, and kudos to those involved for dedicating many, many long hours to ensuring its success. I can attest from afar the endeavour the Leadership students went through to accomplish an event that will long be remembered not only for its professionalism, but the outstanding array of speakers and group work. This event furthered our understanding and empathy for others and ourselves, while we cope and thrive despite the myriad of challenges that life brings.

Indeed, an attempt to list all of the ways that the GISS community has demonstrated acceptance, kindness and compassion during our time here would take more time that I have been allotted. To note but some, this year the school demonstrated its accepting and embracing nature by hosting our first ever Rainbow Day, and opening a gender neutral washroom.

Of course, it is not just GISS which values kindness and compassion. GISS is the praiseworthy distillation of the community in which we have been raised. Truly, we live in a special place, and one that we should be justifiably proud of. We are a beacon, and deservedly so. The community has valued and supported in numerous ways us as we have grown up here. Who else has had the benefit of an organization like Salt Spring Women Opposed to Violence and Abuse, that is SWOVA’s Respectful Relationships programme, or the community celebration of joy that is attending Pride Parade, and the many initiatives that seek to help those in need, such as the Copper Kettle, Therapeutic Riding, and so many more. In a world that appears ever more distanced, protective, fearful and regressive, we are truly islands of compassion.

As the graduating GISS class of 2017, opportunities are open to us in ways that our peers from the past could never have imagined. We have come so far towards equality and community, and the ability to define one’s destiny has never been more achievable than today. Yet we face challenges unique to our place in time. There remains so much violence and fear in the news, with accelerating division and hatred, oftentimes with no rationale or reason. There are many who doubt each other, question their neighbours and turn against strangers. How do we face these headwinds? How do we seek to make the world a better place?

My commitment is to stand firm. I maintain that science and reason will overcome superstition and unfounded belief. Speaking for myself, I intend to remain steadfast in my support for a cruelty-free world, advocating for veganism and the ethical treatment of animals. As any scientific textbook in the GISS library will remind you humans are indeed animals, and biologically all living things on this planet are vastly more similar than they are different. Time and time again, I think you shall find that the differences we perceive between ourselves and others do not hold up to the rigours of science. We must never forget to stand up for those causes we believe in.

Indeed, as we go off into the world our challenge will be staying true to our beliefs. GISS need not simply be the secondary school through which we have transitioned, but instead it will remain a reminder of how we can behave, thrive and succeed as a community. We have seen how our core values can lead to shared accomplishment, and pride in our achievements. Not simply in what we achieved, but most importantly, in how we achieved it. We need to spread our shared values of Compassion, Kindness, Acceptance, Respect, and Diversity wherever we may go, because those will prove to be the abiding memories of GISS, and will be the lessons that we can teach others.

I truly believe that we are an exceptional group of people who have an opportunity to do wonderful things, and to make meaningful contributions for the betterment of all. And when we look back many many years from now on all that we have accomplished in our lives, we will say to ourselves well done, and we will thank those who put us on this path. And today we say thank you to everyone at GISS for helping us to start this journey.

In conclusion, as we look back on our years at GISS, I believe that the most important things we learned were not how to solve polynomial functions, or how to balance chemical equations – although Mr. Curtis, Mr. Ayton, and Mr. Niazi may respectfully disagree but were instead how to be kind and compassionate people who embrace diversity, and accept, nurture and care for those around us.

To paraphrase Gandhi: “As a person changes their nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards them. A wonderful thing this is, and the source of our happiness”.

Remember Graduating Class of 2017: We are ready to go off and be the change we want to see in the world!

Thank you and congratulations to everyone!