Finish the boardwalk without Bylaw 491

By RICHARD KERR

The Salt Spring Local Trust Committee has seemingly thrown away our best chance to complete the Ganges harbourwalk without bowing to upland property owners’ demands. Perhaps, though, there is still a positive way forward.

Ganges Marina’s 30-year foreshore lease for 9.8 acres of Crown-owned foreshore in Ganges Harbour expired last April. Neither the Local Trust Committee nor the Salt Spring CRD director asked the provincial minister to seek agreement for a harbourwalk right-of-way as part of the lease renewal. According to the B.C. government’s Gator database, Crown Lands and Resources renewed the marina’s lease on July 5 with no harbourwalk right-of-way.

A June 1 Trust staff report had suggested that the LTC could direct staff to request a meeting with the minister responsible for Crown Lands and/or explore options for securing a statutory right-of-way from the Crown. The LTC did not choose either option. Five weeks later the marina lease was renewed.

Before the lease was renewed, the provincial minister had considerable leverage to get the marina’s agreement to a harbour walk right-of-way. That leverage has now been greatly reduced.

We may still be able to complete the harbourwalk without unacceptable upzoning of neighbouring properties, but it will now be much more difficult. This will require our locally elected political representatives to work together and listen to and follow the community’s wishes.

The LTC’s offer of C7 zoning to owners of property above the unfinished harbourwalk was strongly rejected by community members at a Nov. 4 special LTC community consultation meeting. C7 was not accepted by the upland owners themselves and local First Nations are also opposed. The LTC should proceed no further with Bylaw 491.

In 1989, the LTC granted development permits to owners of the Fishery property and Ganges Marina to construct a boardwalk within their foreshore lease areas and to place rip-rap and fill up to that boardwalk. The fill was to be seeded with grass and clover. The owners were to be responsible for maintenance and liability insurance for the sections of the boardwalk within their permit areas. They were also to meet all provincial ministry requirements.

The Fishery property’s owners paid for boardwalk construction and fill placement in 1990. They purchased the filled area from the province and agreed to a foreshore boardwalk right-of-way.

The marina’s then owner agreed to placement of pilings on the leased foreshore. All but the final 175 feet of boardwalk was built, with a combination of private and public funds. The marina’s then owner reportedly became concerned about the expense of completing that portion of the boardwalk and potential liability issues. Gordon Cudmore, another of the upland property owners, expressed similar concerns. A 1990 Driftwood editorial noted that “although the seawalk would be a public thoroughfare, the CRD refuses to assume liability for the entire walkway, only the public portions.” The project then came to a halt.

In October 2005, the current marina owner’s rezoning application for a major development was rejected by the LTC following strong community opposition.

Past approvals by the provincial government for placement of fill and boardwalk construction need further clarification. If the marina has not followed the terms of its lease or subsequent provincial approvals, the provincial minister could require the marina to restore the leased land to a satisfactory condition and/or terminate its lease.

Ganges Marina owns three thin lots along Lower Ganges Road with a combined area of only half an acre. It is clear that the 9.8 acres of public foreshore that the province has leased to Ganges Marina are far in excess of the amount required to respect these properties’ riparian rights.

BC Crown Lands policy states that “The authorizing agency may . . . alter the terms and conditions of a replacement tenure . . . if development contemplated in an approved management plan has not been completed, or where it is deemed to be in the public interest.” When the marina’s foreshore leases came up for renewal last April, the minister could have used its considerable leverage to get the marina’s agreement to a narrow harbourwalk right-of-way near the edge of the 9.8 acres of leased public foreshore. The pilings and most of the boardwalk have been there for 27 years!

Perhaps it is not too late for a combined delegation of our elected representatives — Islands Trust, CRD, MLA and MP — to persuade the provincial minister that issuing rights-of-way across public foreshore would be in the public interest. The minister, the LTC and the CRD may still have sufficient leverage to get the marina owner’s agreement.

The Cudmore family reportedly wants to see the harbourwalk completed while getting something in return for the compromised riparian rights of their property adjacent to the Rotary Park. Does the CRD’s Rotary Park property have riparian rights that would conflict with those of the Cudmore property? If so, a reasonable compromise could be for the province and the Cudmores to agree to a CRD right-of-way and boardwalk construction linking Rotary Park with the existing Fishery boardwalk section — with a boardwalk design that would not interfere with access to the Cudmore dock. An alternative approach could be for the CRD to purchase the Cudmore property. Its current assessed value is only $81,500.

The Farmers’ Institute owns a sliver of land between the Fishery and Cudmore properties. The institute supports harbourwalk completion, but has “serious concerns” about the uses that would be permitted under Bylaw 491 and the probable commercialization of the boardwalk.

There is likely broad community agreement that harbourwalk completion would be in the public interest. Bylaw 491 does not have community support. Nor do the even more extreme development proposals of those upland property owners, who would appreciate zoning changes in return for agreeing to walkway rights-of-way across publicly-owned foreshore.

The LTC should abandon draft Bylaw 491. They should instead meet with the provincial minister, together with the CRD director, MLA Adam Olsen and MP Elizabeth May, to explore ways of obtaining the necessary rights of way.

The writer is an economist who has been a volunteer on a number of committees on Salt Spring Island over the years.