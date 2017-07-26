Editorial: Stop the bleeding of doctor losses

It wasn’t long ago that Salt Spring Islanders were celebrating the arrival of two new family physicians.

A lack of doctors for island residents is a long-documented problem, so the announcement last winter that doctors Hala Aljuburi and Manuel Lowo would be coming to the island in 2017 to serve those without a general practitioner was an exciting one for many people.

Unfortunately, the reason to celebrate has been short lived. In June it was announced they were no longer seeing patients at the Lancer Building office they had shared with Dr. Magda Leon. Janine Gowans, coordinator of the Salt Spring Island Chapter of the Rural and Remote Division of Family Practice and the defacto public voice of health care on the island, said attempts would be made to keep the two physicians on Salt Spring. Those attempts clearly failed.

Gossip has run rampant on the island, but no reasons for the departures have been given by Island Health or the doctors.

Regardless of the specific details, the result is uncertainty and frustration for affected patients who must travel off island to another community for routine medical care and “two-steps back” for primary health-care services in our community.

The unfortunate outcome makes us question if there is any hope that other doctors will move to Salt Spring Island and practise here. Gowans has stated that recruiting and retaining physicians is a complex problem. Some factors are “local” and some are “systemic,” she said.

We urge Gowans or Island Health to provide transparency to this situation, which is a critical public health-care matter for the island. Then perhaps those local and systemic problems can begin to be addressed by Island Health and other stakeholders.

The possibility of creating a walk-in clinic or a similar type of health-care centre has been discussed behind closed doors for some time. Any and all options need to be explored as soon as possible to stop the bleeding associated with loss of on-island doctors and services.