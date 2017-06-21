Editorial: Negotiated solutions at fire board

The Salt Spring Fire Protection District board made a step this week that should improve the process of getting a new contract with its eight unionized firefighters.

Since the district’s career firefighters became part of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 4677 some 12 years ago, their union contracts have been negotiated locally. Fire district trustees and IAFF members of the sat around the table to come up with an agreement both sides could live with.

While a new arrangement will still see the voice of the IAFF on Salt Spring represented by local firefighters as it has been in the past, negotiations for the employer’s side have now shifted. No longer will negotiating be done by volunteer fire trustees. Instead, trustees have assigned responsibility to the Greater Victoria Labour Relations Association. Fire district management may be involved in negotiations at the table in an employer role, but not elected trustees.

This arrangement should benefit everyone. Trustees will no longer face community pressure to put their stamp on a hugely complex legal document. And instead of being viewed as too hard or too soft on labour, they can do their job of running the fire district without fearing community judgement for decades to come, at least on the union contract issue.

Union personnel won’t be talking to a familiar face, and they will certainly be dealing with someone who represents the employer’s best interests. But at the same time, they can be assured their opposites at the table know IAFF contracts inside and out. They will know exactly what the current standard is and what issues can and cannot be easily resolved.

It’s rare to find a win-win-win situation, and who knows if firefighters, trustees and ratepayers will all be happy or even satisfied with the new arrangement. But having an experienced and objective body on board to ease the process can only help improve the outcome.

Good on the district for taking the first step toward getting that process rolling.