Editorial: Looking to the skies

With only four days of rain recorded on Salt Spring in June and none so far in July, this summer is looking a lot like the last two.

In addition to the obvious wildfire risk a summer drought poses, islanders must seriously turn their thoughts to conserving water. North Salt Spring Waterworks District restrictions for its users are presently at Conservation Level 2, with an increase to a higher level possible as early as this week.

Experiences of the past two summers have taught Salt Spring residents a variety of ways to both save water and increase available personal water supplies. A number of those methods have been shared through the Driftwood and other agencies.

But while islanders may have been responsive to calls for conservation, dealing with the water shortage in a systemic way is challenged by a lack of information. Little is definitively known about the island’s groundwater resources, for example, despite studies such as a 2015 hydrogeology report completed by SFU professor and researcher Diana Allen.

Earlier this spring, the Salt Spring Island Watershed Protection Authority, an Islands Trust coordinating agency, spearheaded a survey to help fill in some information gaps. The survey sought to determine how much rainwater is being collected on the island, and how it is being used. While the information gathered so far is useful to SSIWPA, more data is being requested to improve the survey’s accuracy.

Anyone who currently collects rainwater but did not complete the survey between April and June is invited to email SSI-watertest@tutamail.com. People are also welcome to share details of any other water conservation technologies they use through that email address. Properties and home owners are also needed for an Oct. 14 Rain Water Tour planned by SSIWPA.

The Islands Trust estimates that an average home in the Gulf Islands could capture between 91,000 and 105,000 litres of water per year through rainwater harvesting. That amount is deemed to be about half of what a conservation-minded four-person household would need.

If the islands hope to deal with persistent water scarcity, more data and more educational opportunities are the first things to be captured.