Editorial: Keep up the boardwalk pace

Few Salt Spring sagas have caused as much heartache as the attempt to build a pedestrian boardwalk in Ganges Harbour.

With numerous government agencies and private landowners necessarily involved throughout the decades, it’s no wonder the boardwalk/seawalk/harbourwalk project has been fraught with challenges, abandoned and slow to be rekindled.

Enthusiasm for the concept is easy to understand.Getting as close as possible to the seashore and the workings of a busy harbour is a natural draw for residents and visitors. The completed part of the original project — around Centennial Park, Grace Point and the Mouat’s harbourside properties — is well-used and could be considered Ganges’ biggest asset.

The Salt Spring Local Trust Committee’s draft Bylaw 491, or Ganges Marina ownership’s counter-suggestion for a 16,000-square-foot building, may not be the vision most community members want to see. But the bylaw is only a draft and a reasonable starting point for further xploration or negotiations.

Of course it would be wonderful if no “deals” had to be made in order to complete the amenity clearly desired by most people. On the other hand, some added commercial development with services for residents and visitors should not be unwelcome in Ganges. Making the harbour more attractive and appealing could have a positive effect on our economy. The number of vacant commercial premises in Ganges these days indicates signs of struggle for small business owners. Eliminating industrial zoning in that area could also be a positive outcome.

Not having the harbourwalk continue as a foreshore structure all the way to Peck’s Cove Park would not be the end of the world. Plans are already underway to at least make an adjacent roadside route safer, and that should be undertaken regardless. But the LTC, Capital Regional District, its commissions and several individuals have put considerable time, effort and some money into trying to complete and enhance the original boardwalk vision.

All parties involved should not throw up their hands and abandon ship now just because feisty opposition to one vision has arisen. How to make the long-desired boardwalk something everyone can get behind must be a community priority.