Editorial: It could be us in wildfire drama

Scenes of the wildfires in B.C.’s Interior this week have been chilling.

Personal videos taken as vehicles drive through thick smoke and close to burning trees offer a terrifyingly real sense of what evacuees are experiencing.

Just last year we witnessed the devastating Fort McMurray fires, which took two months for firefighters to quell. Having out-of-control fires that much closer to the B.C. coast prompts thoughts of “What if?”

It doesn’t take much to imagine wildfires unfolding on the Gulf Islands, except the evacuation of an island could be that much more difficult.

Fortunately, learning to deal with a wildfire scenario is part of Salt Spring’s Emergency Program of the Capital Regional District, and includes all of the island’s emergency services.

For individual residents, the best thing to do is ensure that you are registered with your pod area of the island’s emergency program, and to help with its activities, if possible. Each pod aims to maintain a list of the most vulnerable residents in their neighbourhood, as well as a record of people with particular skills and equipment. Evacuation plans are in various stages of development for various pods.

Emergency Social Services is another part of the program whose volunteers help people who have been evacuated from their homes. The ESS corps would take care of evacuees in one of six reception centres, assuming a fire did not threaten the entire island.

Having a “grab-and-go bag” is another essential component for surviving a wildfire. For people with pets, a separate portable bag of supplies should be easily accessible. Again, the Salt Spring Emergency Program has all the information one needs

On Salt Spring Island, the fire department instituted a total fire ban last Thursday. That means no campfires, incinerator fires or burn piles at all.

But that’s only part of a prevention plan. Islanders and visitors must take extreme caution when it comes to dealing with smoking materials, and should call 9-1-1 immediately to report smoke sightings.

We don’t want to join our fellow B.C. citizens in facing massive devastation to our landscapes and personal property.