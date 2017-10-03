Editorial: Catching liquid gold

After experiencing another summer with minimal precipitation, Salt Spring residents’ awareness of water scarcity has hit another level.

That’s why islanders should take note of next Saturday’s Rainwater Harvesting Tour. Co-sponsored by the Salt Spring Island Watershed Protection Authority and the Salt Spring Water Preservation Society, it’s a self-guided property tour that lets people learn the ins and outs of rainwater harvesting from those who have successful systems operating on their property.

It’s the third such tour that’s taken place on the island in recent years, along with educational “water fair” events.

Climate change is resulting in less rainfall and water for human use in the Gulf Islands. Islanders are collecting rainwater by both choice and necessity. With the North Salt Spring Waterworks District moratorium on new water-service connections still in place, potential developments in the district have had to seek alternate sources of water. That’s been the case for the Dragonfly Commons private affordable housing project on Drake Road, and the Island Women Against Violence expansion of Croftonbrook for the provision of affordable housing. Without access to potable water, no developments can proceed.

Raising the weir at St. Mary Lake to increase the amount of available water is proving a difficult process for the NSSWD, so no change in water supply from that source is expected in the near future.

One area where NSSWD water supply could be increased, though, is through replacing ancient infrastructure. A report made public by the district last week indicated that the amount of water lost due to leaks in NSSWD pipes increased between 2015 and 2016: from 17 to 25 per cent for water in the St. Mary Lake distribution system and from 10 to 12 per cent for Maxwell Lake.

When it comes to local water matters, there’s no such thing as too much knowledge. Check out the Oct. 14 Rainwater Harvesting Tour and learn what you can about capturing a scarce resource.